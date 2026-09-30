Haas confirm Ocon departure as 2027 teammate decision remains unclear
Haas has confirmed that Esteban Ocon will leave the team at the end of this season, paving the way for Rafael Camara to join the team as Oliver Bearman’s new teammate.
There was, however, no confirmation of Ocon’s replacement.
Esteban Ocon to leave Haas after 2026 season
As first reported by PlanetF1.com, Ocon was informed that he would not be a part of Haas’ F1 race driver line-up in 2027, with the French driver told of the team’s decision on the eve of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Although team principal Ayao Komatsu insisted that the team had “not made any decision yet”, it was understood that Haas had already decided that Ferrari junior Camara would replace Ocon.
But while there was no mention of Ocon’s replacement in Haas’ statement, the team has officially confirmed that it will part ways with Ocon at the end of this season.
“I’d like to thank Esteban for everything he’s contributed to the team since joining us in 2025,” Komatsu said.
“His professionalism and commitment have proved valuable as we continue to grow as an organisation.
“Together this year we tackled the challenge of a major regulation change, where Esteban’s driving experience and inputs were significant as we’ve worked hard to develop the VF-26 across the season.
“There’s still plenty of racing ahead, and our focus remains on working together to maximize every opportunity through to the final race of the year.”
TGR Haas F1 Team and Esteban Ocon will part ways at the conclusion of the 2026 season.
With plenty of racing ahead, our focus remains on working together to maximize every opportunity through to the final race of the year.#HaasF1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/4iQAuqnSyA
— TGR Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) September 30, 2026
As for Ocon, he put out a separate statement on social media in which he vowed to continue pushing hard in the final races of the championship.
He also insisted that this was not the end of his F1 journey.
“My time with Haas F1 Team will come to an end at the end of the 2026 season,” Ocon wrote on social media.
“I leave this project with my head held high and proud of my performances in what were not always the easiest of circumstances for various reasons and factors outside of my control.
“My immediate focus is the next race weekend. I will continue to work hard with the team, maximise every opportunity, and keep extracting every bit of performance from the car. There are still many races to go this season and, as always, I will give it my everything behind the wheel for myself and for my team.
“I am still motivated. I am still hungry. This is absolutely not the end of my Formula 1 career.”
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Ocon made his Formula 1 debut at the 2016 Belgian Grand Prix when he replaced Rio Haryanto at Manor Racing. He went on to race for Force India/Racing Point, Alpine and Haas, securing four podiums including a Grand Prix win at the 2021 Hungarian GP after nine and a half years on the grid 1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve says Ocon should look at his options outside the Formula 1 paddock, as he cannot see another team signing the 30-year-old as anything but a reserve driver. “The teams won’t really be looking at him with everything else that is coming down, so it’s time to look,” he told Sky Sports. “It would be dangerous not to look at opportunities outside of F1, because the potential ones in F1 are tiny, tiny, tiny, other than a third driver, but why do that?” Villeneuve added: “He has had his best time… You don’t have to feel sorry for him. You should be happy for him. In the end, he had a very long career, but didn’t get enough results.” Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists. You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more! Read Next: Briatore delivers verdict on Vasseur’s tenure with Ferrari’s ‘bickering’ drivers
Ocon made his Formula 1 debut at the 2016 Belgian Grand Prix when he replaced Rio Haryanto at Manor Racing.
He went on to race for Force India/Racing Point, Alpine and Haas, securing four podiums including a Grand Prix win at the 2021 Hungarian GP after nine and a half years on the grid
1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve says Ocon should look at his options outside the Formula 1 paddock, as he cannot see another team signing the 30-year-old as anything but a reserve driver.
“The teams won’t really be looking at him with everything else that is coming down, so it’s time to look,” he told Sky Sports.
“It would be dangerous not to look at opportunities outside of F1, because the potential ones in F1 are tiny, tiny, tiny, other than a third driver, but why do that?”
Villeneuve added: “He has had his best time… You don’t have to feel sorry for him. You should be happy for him. In the end, he had a very long career, but didn’t get enough results.”
Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.
You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!
Read Next: Briatore delivers verdict on Vasseur’s tenure with Ferrari’s ‘bickering’ drivers