Haas has confirmed that Esteban Ocon will leave the team at the end of this season, paving the way for Rafael Camara to join the team as Oliver Bearman’s new teammate.

There was, however, no confirmation of Ocon’s replacement.

Esteban Ocon to leave Haas after 2026 season

As first reported by PlanetF1.com, Ocon was informed that he would not be a part of Haas’ F1 race driver line-up in 2027, with the French driver told of the team’s decision on the eve of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Although team principal Ayao Komatsu insisted that the team had “not made any decision yet”, it was understood that Haas had already decided that Ferrari junior Camara would replace Ocon.

But while there was no mention of Ocon’s replacement in Haas’ statement, the team has officially confirmed that it will part ways with Ocon at the end of this season.

“I’d like to thank Esteban for everything he’s contributed to the team since joining us in 2025,” Komatsu said.

“His professionalism and commitment have proved valuable as we continue to grow as an organisation.

“Together this year we tackled the challenge of a major regulation change, where Esteban’s driving experience and inputs were significant as we’ve worked hard to develop the VF-26 across the season.

“There’s still plenty of racing ahead, and our focus remains on working together to maximize every opportunity through to the final race of the year.”

TGR Haas F1 Team and Esteban Ocon will part ways at the conclusion of the 2026 season. With plenty of racing ahead, our focus remains on working together to maximize every opportunity through to the final race of the year.#HaasF1 #F1 pic.twitter.com/4iQAuqnSyA — TGR Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) September 30, 2026

As for Ocon, he put out a separate statement on social media in which he vowed to continue pushing hard in the final races of the championship.

He also insisted that this was not the end of his F1 journey.

“My time with Haas F1 Team will come to an end at the end of the 2026 season,” Ocon wrote on social media.

“I leave this project with my head held high and proud of my performances in what were not always the easiest of circumstances for various reasons and factors outside of my control.

“My immediate focus is the next race weekend. I will continue to work hard with the team, maximise every opportunity, and keep extracting every bit of performance from the car. There are still many races to go this season and, as always, I will give it my everything behind the wheel for myself and for my team.

“I am still motivated. I am still hungry. This is absolutely not the end of my Formula 1 career.”

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