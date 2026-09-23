Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Esteban Ocon set to be replaced by Rafael Camara at Haas for the F1 2027 season.

With Isack Hadjar securing a new Red Bull contract, and George Russell’s Mercedes passing extensive FIA checks in Madrid, here’s today’s roundup…

Esteban Ocon set to leave Haas at end of F1 2026 season

Esteban Ocon has been informed that he will not remain with the Haas team for the F1 2027 season, PlanetF1.com has learned.

It is understood that Ferrari junior Rafael Camara will become Oliver Bearman’s next teammate.

Ocon, who joined Haas from Alpine at the start of 2025, has scored just three points this season.

Read more: Esteban Ocon to leave Haas as F1 2027 replacement emerges

Esteban Ocon admits ‘I’m a free agent’ for F1 2027 season

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets on Wednesday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Esteban Ocon admitted he is “definitely a free agent for next year” as things stand.

Ocon went on to reveal that he is “of course” in talks with other teams for the F1 2027 season.

Excluding Haas, Aston Martin and Racing Bulls are the only teams yet to finalise their driver lineups for next year.

Read more: Esteban Ocon issues contract update with F1 future under threat

Red Bull confirms Isack Hadjar to stay for F1 2027 season

Red Bull has announced that Isack Hadjar will remain as Max Verstappen’s teammate for the F1 2027 season.

Hadjar has impressed at Red Bull following his promotion from the Racing Bulls junior team for 2026.

The Frenchman was recently reinstated to third place at this year’s Monaco Grand Prix, marking the first podium finish of his Red Bull career.

Read more: Red Bull completes F1 2027 driver line-up

George Russell’s Mercedes W17 passes FIA checks after Spanish Grand Prix

The FIA found George Russell’s Mercedes W17 in compliance with the F1 2026 technical regulations following an “extensive physical inspection” at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The checks on Russell’s car were part of the FIA’s routine post-race checks, which see a car inside the top 10 picked at random for a closer look.

Russell finished fifth in Madrid earlier this month.

Read more: FIA confirms Mercedes findings after ‘extensive’ George Russell inspection

Revealed: Max Verstappen’s potential 2027 calendar

Max Verstappen could participate in the Nurburgring, Spa and Le Mans 24 Hours races in 2027, it has emerged.

Formula 1 released its provisional calendar for the 2027 season last week, with no grands prix clashing with the blue-ribbon endurance events.

Verstappen impressed on his debut at the Nurburgring 24 Hours in May, with the Red Bull driver’s crew leading before suffering a mechanical problem.

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Read more: Max Verstappen at Le Mans? F1 calendar reveals growing GT potential