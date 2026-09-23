Red Bull has confirmed Isack Hadjar will remain with the team next season, completing the squad’s line-up, having extended with Max Verstappen last month.

The announcement puts an end to Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad’s hopes of stepping up to the senior team.

Isack Hadjar will remain with Red Bull in F1 2027

Hadjar joined Red Bull at the start of this season, promoted to the senior team after just one year on the grid.

The Frenchman scored 71 points, including a podium at the Monaco Grand Prix, before a wrist injury sidelined him for three races, with Lawson filling in.

However, back in the car for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Red Bull has put an end to any speculation about its F1 2027 line-up.

“I am really excited to continue with Oracle Red Bull Racing,” said Hadjar.

“I came to this team eight months ago and immediately understood the scale and ambition of this organisation.

“There are so many talented people at the factory, and you’re aware of the privilege of driving for such an incredible Team alongside a four-time World Champion like Max.

“From the moment I signed, I set out to dedicate myself to the team, and with the support of Laurent and everyone in Milton Keynes, I’ve been able to justify the faith they’ve had in me.

“I’m constantly looking to listen, learn and push myself further every about what lies ahead.”

Max Verstappen v Isack Hadjar: Red Bull F1 2026 scores

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Team principal Laurent Mekies added: “We’re very excited to continue our journey with Isack.

“Since joining us at the start of the year, he has been superb on and off track, especially considering this is only his second Formula 1 season, which made extending his contract an easy decision.

“From the very beginning, Isack immersed himself in the team, spending every minute at the factory with his engineers to develop the car, always eager to learn and improve. You could see from that first weekend in Melbourne that he handled the step up with remarkable composure and had earned his place in this seat.

“The period since his injury has been a difficult one for Isack, but this extension is a testament to how much we believe in him and we can’t wait to see him back out on track.

“We still have a lot we want to achieve this season, but it’s a great feeling to know that the drivers, engineers and everyone back at the factory are all heading in the same direction, committed and together.”

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