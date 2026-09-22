After three races on the sidelines due to a wrist injury, Isack Hadjar will be back behind the wheel of the RB22 in Baku.

Red Bull made the announcement on Tuesday ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as Hadjar prepares to resume duties as teammate to Max Verstappen.

Red Bull confirms Isack Hadjar return for Baku

PlanetF1.com learned that Hadjar suffered a wrist injury during the F1 summer break. That kept him out of the Dutch, Italian and Spanish Grands Prix, as Liam Lawson stepped up from Racing Bulls to deputise for the Frenchman.

However, it has now been made official by Red Bull that Hadjar will return to action in Baku, starting from free practice on Thursday.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies told Sky F1 in Madrid that being “100 per cent” was the only criterion the team would use to determine when Hadjar would return to action.

It emerged that Red Bull would first put him through a simulator test before determining whether he would drive in Baku.

‘Oracle Red Bull Racing is delighted to welcome Isack back this weekend,’ a statement reads.

‘Having made a successful recovery from his wrist injury, Isack will return to action at the Baku City Circuit on Thursday.

‘The team would like to sincerely thank Liam [Lawson] for his professionalism, dedication and hard work over the past three races.

‘Stepping in under challenging circumstances, he delivered some impressive performances and made a valuable contribution to the team.

‘We wish him all the very best as he returns to Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.’

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Lawson scored points in two of his three races back with Red Bull Racing, securing P7 at Zandvoort and P6 in Madrid.

It marked a stark contrast to Lawson’s disastrous two-race stint with Red Bull at the start of 2025, after which he was demoted back to Racing Bulls.

Following the rare opportunity of a Red Bull recall to stand in for the injured Hadjar, Lawson proved that a once-dropped Red Bull racer can deliver back with the senior team, at a time when his F1 2027 future remains undecided.

As the New Zealander returns to Racing Bulls, Hadjar will look to recapture the momentum which he had generated before his injury. The 21-year-old sits P8 in the Drivers’ Championship standings even despite missing the last three rounds.

He was on a seven-race streak of top six finishes, including a Red Bull Racing-best result so far of third in Monaco.

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