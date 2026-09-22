Stefano Domenicali F1 earnings revealed in annual statement

Stefano Domenicali’s F1 earnings have been revealed in the Formula 1 Management annual report.

Domenicali has been the F1 president and CEO since January 2021, having previously worked his way through the ranks with Ferrari, which included a seven-year stint as team principal.

Stefano Domenicali’s F1 pay revealed

FOM and Liberty Media are separate entities, with the former acting as the operational arm of the championship, while the latter is the commercial rights holder.

In this respect, the numbers involved in the 2025 FOM annual report are far lower, as they do not factor in commercial aspects such as merchandising and lucrative broadcast deals.

While Domenicali is not specifically named in the 40-page document, it is safe to deduce that the Italian would be the highest-paid individual director, with his earnings reported as £7.999million.

This figure makes up a significant portion of the total directors’ earnings, which stand at £13.3m.

On Domenicali’s salary, it is noted that this figure includes £1.962m from long-term incentive plans, and that the highest-paid director exercised share options – a factor that means the near-£8m cannot be taken as a base rate.

His earnings are in fact reduced from 2024, a campaign that saw him net a cool £8.765m.

Notable figures in the FOM annual report

Reiterating the difference between the FOM and Liberty Media reports, the former saw a marginal increase in pre-tax profit from £19.9m to £20m.

Although revenue is up by 9.2 per cent from £393.4m to £429.6m, this difference was largely negated by increased costs of freight, travel, and other logistical activities, including television production and championship-related technical support. In total, these costs rose by eight per cent (£15m) to £207.1m.

Personnel costs also rose across the campaign, as FOM’s workforce increased from 726 employees to 803.

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It is noted in the document that the cancellation of events carries a significant financial risk, as this is where the majority of FOM’s revenue comes from.

While there were no such problems in 2025, the effect of this risk will become clear in the next statement, given the postponements and cancellations of lucrative events in the Middle East this year.

Formula 1 is yet to make an official announcement on the fate of the F1 2026 Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix, which are currently set to bring the season to its conclusion.

Domenicali told PlanetF1.com and other select media in July that the 2026 season could finish at Imola, if Qatar and Abu Dhabi are cancelled.

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