Formula 1 commercial boss, Stefano Domenicali, has confirmed he’s had conversations with Max Verstappen about the Dutchman’s future.

Verstappen appears at something of a crossroads amid speculation linking him with a move away from Red Bull for next season, and potentially out of F1.

Stefano Domenicali confirms Max Verstappen talks amid Red Bull exit speculation

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google for news you can trust.

A downturn in Red Bull’s competitiveness this season has coincided with the arrival of all-new chassis and power unit regulations.

Verstappen has been a critic of the ruleset, which has seen a significant increase to the electrical element of the hybrid system, and brought with it some counterintuitive driving techniques.

The Dutchman was not alone, with the sport forced to act ahead of the Miami Grand Prix from a safety perspective as closing speeds prompted a significant crash for Oliver Bearman in Japan.

Beyond those initial changes, broader refinements to the ratio of electrical energy used for F1 2027 has been made, with a view to walking back the current near-50:50 split to 60:40 in favour of the combustion engine for 2028.

“For the drivers that have already driven the change of next year on the simulator, [they say] that it’s going in the right direction,” Domenicali told PlanetF1.com and other outlets.

“And also, with Max, we discussed that.

“We don’t have to forget that there is a governance in place that, to change regulations, teams and manufacturer need to be in agreement with the position of the FIA and us [Formula One Management].

“We wanted to be even more aggressive on that,” he added of the decision on the staged approach that will see hybrids run 58:42 in favour of the combustion engine next year, “but that was the teams that have accepted that.”

More on Max Verstappen’s F1 future

Häkkinen questions Max Verstappen to McLaren reports: ‘Why rock the boat?’

Coulthard shares gut feeling on Max Verstappen Red Bull future

The decision to spread the revision over two years was made to offset costs and development times, given F1 now operates under cost capped power unit regulations.

It means the sport will not hit what Verstappen has declared as his minimum acceptable power split until 2028.

“I think Max would be very happy,” Domenicali said of Verstappen’s reaction to the changes.

“I think that Max is in a situation where he loves Formula 1, he loves the future.

“We are discussing together his future, and the regulations for the future.

“I have an incredible relationship with him.

“Formula 1 is big enough for him to be part of us, but of course, he will decide the future the way he prefers to do, and the sport will look ahead.”

Despite the uncertainty that surrounds Verstappen’s future, Domenicali is certain he will remain in F1: “My opinion is that Max will stay with us. And I really hope so.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Max Verstappen ‘musical chairs’ but is he leaving Red Bull for McLaren?