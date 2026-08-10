In a major boost for Aston Martin, Honda chief engineer Shintaro Orihara confirmed that the “internal target” has been hit with its “new spec engine.”

This latest update comes after Orihara had cautioned talk of Honda unlocking another 50bhp for Aston Martin. Nonetheless, Orihara’s update is a big positive for Aston Martin, with the new Honda engine ready to go at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Honda hits ‘internal target’ for engine upgrade

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After a very poor start for the Aston Martin and Honda alliance, it appears that the tide may be turning.

The B-spec Aston Martin AMR26 chassis made an impact in Hungary. Part two arrives at Zandvoort, where the new Honda engine will be bolted in for the first time competitively.

The package made its unofficial debut in a Hungaroring filming day.

As part of a Q&A via Honda’s TikTok account, Orihara was asked how much horsepower had been gained with the new engine.

“So I can’t disclose that detailed number,” he began.

“But we have achieved our internal target, and I’m confident in what the HRC Sakura factory guys achieved for the spec two engine.

“We are excited to bring the new spec engine to the Netherlands.

“We will see where we are.”

Somewhat guarded despite confirming that Honda had achieved its internal goal, the smile on Orihara’s face could prove telling, once the upgraded Honda engine goes into battle at Zandvoort.

Orihara’s update comes after he urged caution on the reports of Honda unlocking another 50bhp with this upgrade.

“I want to have that number, but that is a quite big number,” Orihara told PlanetF1.com and others, when presented with the reported 50bhp figure.

“I can’t describe the detail of power, but my feeling with that is just, no, I don’t think… not the real number.”

More on Aston Martin from PlanetF1.com

Coulthard predicts when Aston Martin will win in Formula 1

Lance Stroll delivers Aston Martin upgrade verdict after major improvements

Aston Martin and Honda will look to take the next step in their recovery at the Dutch Grand Prix, after Fernando Alonso reached Q2 in Hungary, and Lance Stroll secured P13 in the Grand Prix, one place ahead of Alonso.

Aston Martin has been tipped to win races within the next two years by someone who knows Aston Martin team boss Adrian Newey well, that being David Coulthard.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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