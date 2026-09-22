Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather: What is the risk of rain in Baku this weekend?

The F1 weather forecast for the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has landed, as we look ahead to this year’s race at the Baku City Circuit.

Don’t forget, the race weekend takes place from Thursday to Saturday this time around, so all the action will come a day sooner than usual.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather: What is the weekend’s forecast?

Thursday 24 September [FP1, FP2]

The first two practice sessions take place on Thursday this week, and the weather looks set fair for sun through most of the day in Baku.

Early forecasts place a 0% chance of rain around the circuit, with only light wind – meaning drivers will most likely not have to worry about any sudden gusts into Baku’s several heavy braking zones.

Temperatures should range from 26-27°C through both practice sessions, though as the day progresses, track temperature is likely to increase in FP2.

Friday 25 September [FP3, qualifying]

The picture looks different for Friday’s running, in that high winds are predicted at this stage.

While the weather is set to remain dry, southerly gusts in the morning are set to top 40mph before dropping only slightly to around 30mph for FP3.

This wind could make for an interesting qualifying session later in the day, with slightly cooler air temperatures of 23°C predicted.

Saturday 26 September [Azerbaijan Grand Prix]

Wind is set to remain into Saturday’s race, albeit significantly calmer than predicted on Friday.

Gusts of up to 15mph are predicted through the day in Baku, while sunny conditions are expected when the race gets underway, with air temperatures of 24°C expected.

More ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Why is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix being held on a Saturday?

Sebastian Vettel responds as Kimi Antonelli closes in on 16-year F1 record

How has the weather been at previous Azerbaijan Grands Prix?

Now with almost a decade on the calendar, we are yet to experience a wet Azerbaijan Grand Prix, despite little pieces of previous running in the rain.

The dry, warm conditions often in play in Baku have closed the possibility – at least for now – of one of the toughest circuits on the calendar ramping up a notch in its challenge.

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen are the only repeat winners around Baku so far, and pretty much every race there in the past has had some form of drama attached to it – whether the weather has played an impact or not.

Whatever happens, we should expect an exciting weekend around the Baku City Circuit.

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