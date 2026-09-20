Sebastian Vettel agrees with the adage that “records are there to be broken” as Kimi Antonelli closes in on his record of being the youngest-ever F1 world champion.

Vettel won his first of four titles in 2010 at 23 years and 134 days. Antonelli, who is only 20, is potentially weeks away from his first crown, which he could secure at next month’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli closes in on Sebastian Vettel’s youngest F1 champion record

Antonelli is in the midst of a record-breaking season.

The Italian became the sport’s youngest pole-sitter at the Chinese Grand Prix, and two weeks later, was the youngest driver ever to lead the F1 drivers’ standings.

Claiming his second win of the season at the Suzuka circuit, Antonelli leapfrogged his Mercedes teammate George Russell to lead the championship by nine points. He has gone on to build an 81-point buffer to his teammate.

Such is his advantage, the Italian could wrap up the title at round 17, the Singapore Grand Prix. However, that would require Russell to go three races without a point.

Given the likelihood that Russell will score points, it is more likely that Antonelli could secure the title at the Brazilian Grand Prix with three races remaining.

And if it goes down the wire, the Italian may yet celebrate winning the title in front of his home fans, as Imola is thought to be the preferred venue for the season finale should Qatar and Abu Dhabi be cancelled.

Kimi Antonelli is closing in on a maiden F1 title

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In doing so, Antonelli would break Vettel’s record by three years.

Asked by PlanetF1.com if that would be “bittersweet”, Vettel replied: “No, I’d be very happy for him.

“He had an incredible year, and there’s the old phrase that records are there to be broken.

“He still has a lot of years ahead of him to do so.

“I love the sport, so as a spectator it’s very exciting. I’d wish for the others to come back and be more in the mix.

“I’m independent and happy for him because I know how much work there is behind it to achieve it, and whoever will win, will deserve it as well.”

Antonelli is well aware of Vettel’s support as he revealed the four-time world champion often messages him around F1 race weekends.

“He is a friend of mine,” he said. “He messages me after every race and sometimes even before.

“It is nice to receive so much support and appreciation from him. I am really happy about these messages.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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