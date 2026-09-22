McLaren reveals ‘evolved’ identity in new announcement

McLaren has unveiled a refreshed logo as part of its company-wide “brand identity” evolution, in an announcement ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The new logo is described by McLaren as a nod to its heritage while looking ahead to the future. Among the notable features of the new logo are a font change, and a smaller ‘c’ which is now underlined, paying homage to Bruce McLaren.

McLaren reveals ‘brand identity’ evolution

McLaren is an organisation which boasts success throughout the world of motorsport.

It all started with a vision from McLaren founder and Le Mans winner Bruce McLaren, a vision which his outfit honours today with the unveiling of its ‘evolved brand identity,’ which also signals an eye towards what is to come.

With this revamp, McLaren wants to present a ‘clearer and more unified expression of McLaren as it continues to grow its community, experiences and level of personalisation.’

The Woking-based squad current operates teams across Formula 1, IndyCar, and the World Endurance Championship from 2027.

The first chapter of what’s next. Building on a unique legacy, and shaping the future 🧡 We are proud to reveal our evolved brand identity, one that expresses the ambition, creativity and confidence that is shaping McLaren’s future. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/aRnocAvEvH pic.twitter.com/Z8sTMIULv5 — McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team (@McLarenF1) September 22, 2026

The new ‘McLaren’ wordmark is a nod to the sign above the McLaren family service station in Remuera, Auckland.

Papaya remains, though McLaren also points to an ‘an expanded colour palette inspired by pivotal moments’ in its history. The instantly-recognisable McLaren speedmark also retains its prominent position.

One of the most successful teams in Formula 1 history, the trophy cabinet in Woking reflects 10 Constructors’ and 13 Drivers’ Championship wins.

“There is something uniquely special about McLaren,” said McLaren chief creative officer David Woodhouse of the rebrand.

“Throughout our history, we’ve never been content to follow established paths. We’ve always looked ahead, driven by a restless desire to innovate, create and push beyond expectations.

“This evolution of our visual identity captures that spirit. It’s a reflection of the journey we are on as a company. It marks the beginning of a new chapter for McLaren, giving a physical expression to the ambition, creativity and forward momentum that is shaping our future.”

Lou McEwen, McLaren Racing chief marketing officer, added: “McLaren has evolved enormously over the years, but looking back through our shared history across Racing and Automotive, it’s poignant how much of Bruce’s original vision and spirit still runs through the business today.

“This evolved identity perfectly bridges that proud heritage with our future ambition. It celebrates the symbols and stories our fans, partners and team mates already know and love, while giving us a more connected expression of where we’re heading next.

“It feels unmistakeably McLaren.”

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McLaren returns to Formula 1 action this week at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The event around Baku City Circuit will run to an alternate race weekend format, with the Grand Prix taking place on Saturday, rather than Sunday.

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