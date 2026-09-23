The FIA found George Russell’s Mercedes in compliance with the F1 2026 regulations following an “extensive physical inspection” after the Spanish Grand Prix.

Russell finished in fifth place, with Kimi Antonelli winning the Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

George Russell’s Mercedes passes FIA inspection after Spanish Grand Prix

Ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, it has emerged that Russell’s W17 was the car picked for inspection after the race at the Madring.

The inspection was part of the FIA’s routine post-race checks, which see a car that is classified in the top 10 randomly chosen for a further examination.

The Mercedes W17 was found to be in compliance with the technical regulations.

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“After the race in Madrid, car number 63 was randomly chosen among the top ten cars for more extensive physical inspection,” read a note by Jo Bauer, the FIA’s Formula 1 Technical Delegate.

“Subject to these physical inspections were the following items concerning the front suspension assembly:

Front corner dampers.

Suspension fairings.

Suspension members geometry.

Suspension uprights and wheel hubs.

“Identification of sensors and their connections to the FIA standard ECU.

“Data logging of signals. Homologation status of the sensors. FIA-F1-DOC-001 submissions.

“All inspected items were found to be in compliance with the 2026 Formula One Technical Regulations.”

Russell has dropped 81 points behind his teammate Antonelli in the race for the F1 2026 world title.

The Briton concedes his deficit to Antonelli means he is all but mathematically out of the title fight.

“We’re obviously in a great place to win the Constructors’,” he said in Madrid.

“Realistically, I’m not in the fight for the Drivers’, and that just allows me to focus race by race and try to get some good results.”

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