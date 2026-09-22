Red Bull sends message to Liam Lawson after Azerbaijan GP decision

Red Bull has issued a heartfelt thank you to Liam Lawson, the Spanish Grand Prix proving to be his final stand-in appearance for the team.

That is because Isack Hadjar has been declared fit to race again after recovering from a wrist injury. He will be back behind the wheel of the RB22 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. That means Lawson will make his return to the junior Racing Bulls team in Baku.

Red Bull thanks Liam Lawson

PlanetF1.com learned that Hadjar suffered a wrist injury during the F1 2026 summer break. That kept him out of the Dutch, Italian and Spanish Grands Prix, as Lawson stepped up from Racing Bulls to deputise for the Frenchman.

He delivered an impressive three-race stint with the senior Red Bull team, finishing seventh at Zandvoort and P6 in Madrid, either side of an Italian Grand Prix compromised by an engine penalty and damage sustained to the car.

But, the New Zealander now knows that he is returning to Racing Bulls from Baku. Red Bull has confirmed that Hadjar is fit to resume his role at Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.

Lawson’s results across the last three rounds significantly improved upon what he managed in that disastrous first Red Bull spell at the start of 2025.

This time around, his performances were at the standard which Red Bull craves from its second seat.

Red Bull sends Lawson back to Racing Bulls with plenty of plaudits.

‘The team would like to sincerely thank Liam for his professionalism, dedication and hard work over the past three races,’ a Red Bull statement reads.

‘Stepping in under challenging circumstances, he delivered some impressive performances and made a valuable contribution to the team.

‘We wish him all the very best as he returns to Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.’

The Kiwi’s return was acknowledged by the Faenza outfit. It also means that Yuki Tsunoda, who deputised for Lawson, will drop back off the grid, reverting to his Red Bull reserve role.

‘Liam returns to VCARB this weekend in Baku, with Isack having made a full recovery from his wrist injury,’ Racing Bulls states.

‘A huge thank you to Yuki for stepping in over the past three races, giving everything for the team and scoring some very valuable points.’

More on Liam Lawson from PlanetF1.com

Liam Lawson Red Bull credentials under Rosberg scrutiny

Lawson earns major Red Bull praise as Racing Bulls decision looms

Lawson had spoken of the challenge which preparing for two cars presented, knowing that it could be Racing Bulls or Red Bull during Hadjar’s recovery.

“It’s more the prep,” Lawson told PlanetF1.com and others in Madrid of the difficulty in not knowing which team he would be driving for.

“Doing prep for both is a bit difficult, and getting used to different cars.

“Coming to the end of the week, and now I feel quite comfortable in this car [the RB22].”

Lawson can now return his sole focus to the VCARB 03, after Red Bull made its decision on Tuesday ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a day in front of when Lawson had been anticipating it.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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