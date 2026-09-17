Laurent Mekies has noted Liam Lawson’s “very different pictures” from his first two races at Red Bull to his current substitute stint, saying he has been “very strong”.

Mekies’ comment comes as Racing Bulls evaluates its F1 2027 driver line-up.

Liam Lawson praised by Laurent Mekies after Red Bull return

Although Red Bull dropped Lawson last season after two race weekends, he was the driver called up to replace Isack Hadjar when the Frenchman fractured his wrist during a training session in the build-up to the Dutch Grand Prix.

Lawson has scored points in two of his three substitute appearances for Red Bull.

He was seventh at the Dutch Grand Prix, didn’t score a point at Monza where he started from the pit lane before suffering early crash damage, and finished sixth at the Madring.

He started the Spanish Grand Prix from eighth on the grid and made up two positions, including an epic pass on Franco Colapinto, to score eight points.

“I think he’s done a very good job,” Mekies told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media in Madrid.

“I think we all know how difficult it is to jump to a different team, to a different car, and I think that he has done that to the best of what could have been our expectations.

“He has taken some very important points with the P6. He did the same in Zandvoort, and in Monza he would have done something similar without the contact with Nico [Hulkenberg] and the front wing damage. I think he did a very good job.

“Very different pictures compared to the first races of 2025 when he was in the team.

“We are thankful and happy with that.”

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However, Lawson’s place on the F1 2027 grid is by no means guaranteed.

Lawson, his current teammate Arvid Lindblad and Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov are all in the running to race for Racing Bulls next season.

Tsolov has put himself in the frame through a strong first Formula 2 campaign, and has been tipped by Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane to be the “next in line” for an F1 promotion.

Lawson, though, appears to be doing plenty to strengthen his case to retain his Racing Bulls seat.

“I think he has continued to grow as a driver, and he’s very focused,” Mekies added.

“He’s certainly making, I don’t know if he makes an effort or not, but he certainly managed to keep things simple in the way he tracks with the team, and in the way he tackles his own performance and the car performance, so he’s focused on the essentials.

“He tries to get the basics right, and it’s working for him, of course.

“With more time in the car, you can then get to another degree of finesse, maybe. But yeah, I think that approach has been very, very, very strong.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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