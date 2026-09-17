Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to deny that he is pushing for Ferrari personnel changes.

The rumour of Hamilton wanting some trackside personnel axed first emerged in the Italian media following the Spanish Grand Prix. Hamilton felt the need to respond online, waving away the speculation as unfounded. He stressed that he has never asked for anyone at Ferrari to be replaced.

Lewis Hamilton rejects Ferrari rumour

The seven-time world champion arrived at Ferrari in 2025. It was a challenging first season in red for Hamilton, who made it public that he had submitted a series of documents designed to lift the Scuderia back into title contention.

F1 2026 has been a far more encouraging campaign for Hamilton, who took his first Ferrari Grand Prix win in Barcelona.

However, Hamilton has not made the podium since Silverstone. His brewing challenge for a record eighth world championship has thus faded.

Hamilton, in the process, had called for Ferrari rules of engagement – following his clash with teammate Charles Leclerc at Monza – and teamwork, though rejected the idea that this was a nod to team orders.

What Hamilton has never done, he stressed, is ask for any team member at Ferrari to be replaced, as Italian publication Corriere della Sera had reported coming out of the Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid.

Said report also pointed at relations between Hamilton and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur becoming strained. The pair go all the way back to Hamilton’s 2006 GP2 title-winning season with Vasseur’s team.

Hamilton took to Instagram to shut down the talk.

“I’ve seen some of the stories that have gone out and I want to clear it up here,” his post begins via the Instagram Story function, which displays the content for 24 hours, after which it disappears.

“I’ve never asked for anyone on my team to be replaced. Everyone I work with works hard every day, and their dedication is what moves us forward.

“I always try to empower and lift people to be the best versions of themselves or at least see the best in themselves.

“I may not always achieve that but it’s my intention and what I’m here to do.

“We all work together and that will continue.”

Hamilton’s post featured a Ferrari team photo background, in a further message of unity.

More on Lewis Hamilton from PlanetF1.com

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Untelevised Max Verstappen team radio emerges after Hamilton clash

Hamilton has fallen 101 points behind Drivers’ Championship leader Kimi Antonelli following the first Madring-hosted Spanish Grand Prix.

The Brit was forced to retire from the race with a braking issue, after Ferrari’s attempts to find a lasting fix were unsuccessful.

Hamilton’s DNF triggered a Ferrari investigation into his SF-26, the Scuderia uncovering some early indications of the cause.

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Continue reading: Ferrari launches investigation after Lewis Hamilton Spanish GP DNF