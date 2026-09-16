The moment where GianPiero Lambiase explained to Max Verstappen that Lewis Hamilton was “entitled” not to give him racing room, has emerged.

In an exchange over Verstappen’s team radio which was not picked up by the world feed, Lambiase told a frustrated Verstappen that the rules are the rules, and he should yield to Hamilton, after a near-collision between the pair at the start of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen told Lewis Hamilton ‘entitled’ not to leave space

Hamilton took a look down the inside of leading duo Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli at the start of the Spanish GP. With the gap closing, he backed out, which left him side-by-side with Verstappen’s Red Bull through the first corner.

Verstappen bailed to the run-off, and was quick to stress to Red Bull that he did so in evasive action to avoid crashing with Hamilton.

“Max has got to give back the position,” was the latter’s take over team radio.

In the aftermath of the Spanish Grand Prix, a new segment of team radio between Verstappen and his McLaren-bound race engineer Lambiase has emerged, an exchange which was not broadcast on the world feed.

As the Dutchman stressed that he would be out of the race had he stayed on the track, Lambiase, affectionately known as ‘GP’, replied: “Unfortunately, these are the guidelines.

“You were the outside car, trying to overtake on the outside. We think Hamilton was entitled not to leave you space, Max.”

Verstappen had been noted by the FIA stewards for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. Upon following the Red Bull request to let Hamilton back through – which meant allowing Kimi Antonelli through too in the process – no further action was taken.

“What do you want me to do?” Verstappen asked in a further message in the lead-up to letting Hamilton, his former title rival, through. “Yes please, let’s give the position back to Hamilton,” ‘GP’ replies.

“It’s stupid this is,” the Red Bull driver responds.

As Verstappen slowed through La Monumental, Antonelli came through, but he had to wait several seconds for his former title rival, who was now suffering from a brake issue. Charles Leclerc was right on the tail of his Ferrari teammate.

“Car behind Hamilton. Watch Leclerc,” says Lambiase.

Verstappen successfully yielded to Hamilton and saw off Leclerc, soon re-passing the lead Ferrari as those braking issues worsened for the seven-time world champion.

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Hamilton was forced to retire from the race, while Verstappen went on to finish P2, having held off a late-race attack from Lando Norris.

The Dutchman was 4.3 seconds back from Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli at the line.

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