David Coulthard says Formula 1 should “stop trying to control everything” after Lando Norris was told not to drink a Coca-Cola in the cooldown room after the Spanish Grand Prix.

Norris defied an official in the wake of the Madring race as the McLaren driver, who finished second behind Kimi Antonelli, drank a Coke as the top three watched the highlights in the cooldown room.

David Coulthard defends Lando Norris over Coca-Cola incident

Formula 1 has a partnership with Pepsi, whose biggest rival in the drinks market is Coca-Cola.

Norris was told by an official not to drink the Coke that he was holding. He shut that down.

“I might get told off,” he said to Antonelli before addressing the official.

“I just did a race, so I’m allowed to drink whatever I like. Thank you so much.”

His comments have divided opinion amongst fans and pundits.

While some agree that the Briton should be allowed to drink whatever he wants, former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said it was unprofessional.

“If you are a professional, you don’t do that. End of story,” he told The Red Flags podcast.

“You know what you can do and what you cannot do. You’re well trained. He shouldn’t have done it.

“Is it a bad thing that he did it? Will somebody get hurt? No. But as a pro, you shouldn’t do it. But he has done it.”

However, F1 race winner Coulthard disagrees.

He reckons telling the drivers what they can and cannot drink in front of the cameras is taking things too far.

“Well done Lando for sticking his ground,” the Scot told the Up To Speed podcast.

“I’ve only seen the sort of text comments about someone trying to tell him not to drink a particular type of drink in a particular room, and he’s like, ‘Hey buddy, I’ve just done a Grand Prix. I am doing what I want to do’.

“Well done him, because you know what? He’s earned the right to eat the chocolate bar or drink the fizzy drink, whatever it is.

“P off and stop trying to control everything.”

Norris popped open his Coke after a brutally hot race at the Madring, where the track temperature reached the mid-50s.

More on the Madring’s F1 debut on PlanetF1.com

Spanish GP conclusions: Imaginary Hamilton challenge over, Norris joins elite, soulless Madring

Winners and losers from the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix

The Spanish Grand Prix was back-to-back with the Italian GP after which Norris appeared close to collapsing when he spoke with the media, including PlanetF1.com, after his late-race battle for fourth against his teammate Oscar Piastri.

After starting the interview, Norris, leaning on his forearms, said to someone standing off camera: “Can I just get a still water? Thanks, man.”

He added: “I’m seeing a lot of stars right now.”

Asked light-heartedly by the reporter if he could see him, Norris quipped: “I never see you!”

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