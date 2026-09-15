Lando Norris felt it unjust to have lost a potential race win at the Spanish Grand Prix due to the timing of a Virtual Safety Car, and revealed that drivers have long since been discussing the ruling.

Martin Brundle, the nine-time F1 podium finisher turned pundit, admitted that, while luck usually comes full circle, the Spanish GP felt like a Norris “robbery” as he suggested a rule tweak where the VSC is mandated to stay in place for at least a full lap. That being said, even with that idea, Brundle found a pitfall.

Lando Norris ‘robbery’ as Spanish GP win slips away

Norris looked well on course for victory before a Virtual Safety Car completely turned the tide at the Madring.

Norris was rounding the final corner as yellow flags were upgraded to a VSC. Kimi Antonelli behind was able to dive into the pit lane for a ‘cheap’ pit-stop.

Norris pitted the next time around, but met a double whammy as the VSC ended, and McLaren suffered a seven-second pit stop due to an issue on the front-right tyre change.

Antonelli would race on to victory, while Norris caught but could not pass Max Verstappen, forcing him to settle for third.

For Norris, there was a feeling of injustice. He accepted that things happen in racing, but argued “it’s just not how you should lose a race.”

Norris also revealed that the topic has been subject to ongoing discussions among the drivers, as he put forward some of the potential VSC solutions.

“We have spoken about it in the past, several times, about how it can be at least covered for one lap, or everyone has the opportunity to do the pit-stops, or you just block the pit entry and no one can box apart from if you have a puncture or something. So I think there’s a few things you could do to make it more simple and more fair for everyone.

“But that’s a bigger discussion. This is not something I can just ask for. I think it’s something as a group of drivers I think we would all want.

“But there’s a lot more to it, depending on if it’s raining and there’s a VSC and you’re on slicks, does it mean you can box or not. So it’s a complicated subject.

“But I think as a collection of drivers, if we all talk about it, I think everyone wants the same thing, and that’s just fairness for everyone.”

Brundle joined the Norris scrutiny regarding the VSC rulebook, claiming that the Spanish Grand Prix result felt like a “robbery” of Norris. Brundle seconded the idea of a VSC being mandated for at least one full lap.

That being said, Brundle pointed to the impact on the racing action that such a solution would have.

“Antonelli and Verstappen were both immediately magnanimous post-race when declaring it Norris’ victory without the unfortunate Virtual Safety Car timing,” Brundle writes in his Sky Sports column.

“Should a driver lose a race because another driver has made a mistake or had a car failure?

“What goes around comes around in the course of a season and even a career, but it felt rather like a robbery on Sunday.

“Some racing categories temporarily close the pit lane except for emergency repairs (or emergency refuelling if they have that), but that can all get a bit confusing and congested too in the pit lane and is still not equal for everyone.

“One solution might be to ensure that if a Virtual Safety Car is deployed, then it must stay in place for at least a full lap of all the runners to keep it fairer. Although, of course, that costs green flag full-speed racing time, which is what people want to see in the grandstands and on their devices.”

More Spanish GP analysis via PlanetF1.com

Lando Norris data settles Spanish GP VSC debate

Spanish GP conclusions: Imaginary Hamilton challenge over, Norris joins elite, soulless Madring

Norris’ Madrid P3 left him 106 points behind Antonelli at the top of the F1 2026 Drivers’ Championship.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: When can Kimi Antonelli win the F1 2026 World Championship?