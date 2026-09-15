Questions have been asked after a policeman clashed with an FIA accredited Getty Images photographer, who is also contracted to Williams and was wearing the team’s kit, after the Spanish Grand Prix.

Clips on social media, posted by his fellow photographers, revealed the incident.

Williams-contracted photographer allegedly confronted by police after Spanish Grand Prix

Spain’s new Madring circuit made its Formula 1 debut this past weekend, hosting the Spanish Grand Prix, which was won by championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

But while the on-track fights were underwhelming, one photographer found himself at odds with the local police in the moments before the podium ceremony.

According to footage on social media, a policeman put a photographer in a chokehold as he tried to “access the podium via a passageway used by photographers”.

The photographer fell to the ground after the policeman released him.

Fellow photographer and journalist Daniel Atan posted a photo that he took of the incident.

“Today,” he wrote, “in absolutely surreal things: a cop puts a chokehold on a photographer in Madrid for trying to access the podium via a passageway enabled for photographers.”

Hoy, en cosas absolutamente surrealistas: un policía le hace un mataleón a un fotógrafo en el Madring por querer acceder al podio por una zona de paso habilitado a fotógrafos. pic.twitter.com/CJuBG3Ii2B — Daniel Atán Romar (@datanromar) September 13, 2026

The veteran photographer, who PlanetF1.com has chosen not to name, is permanently accredited, shooting for Getty Images and also contracted to Williams.

At the time of the incident, the photographer was not only wearing official Williams team gear, he reportedly had a badge that identified him as an accredited photographer.

A second post, including a clip of the aftermath posted by @PressRacing, claimed that the policeman “assaulted and threw to the ground a photographer who wanted to go where his credentials gave him the right to”.

PlanetF1.com understands some of the photographer’s equipment was damaged in the incident, while the exact reasons for the police’s reaction are currently being explored.

A second altercation followed as the the photographer crossed back across the track following the podium ceremony.

PlanetF1.com has approached the FIA and the Policía Nacional de España for comment.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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