Announcing the F1 2027 calendar, Formula 1 has confirmed that it will stage a Sprint at the Monaco Grand Prix for the very first time.

Formula 1 announced on Wednesday that next season there will be ten Sprints, an increase from this year’s six. And Monaco will host one of the short races.

Monaco Grand Prix to host first F1 Sprint in 2027

The Monaco Grand Prix has long divided opinion amongst Formula 1 drivers and their fans.

While it is an event noted for its prestige and glamour, it is also often a processional race that includes very few overtakes.

So much so that even 2025’s mandatory two-pit stop regulation did little to add to the excitement with Lando Norris claiming a lights-to-flag victory.

But after the two-pit stop regulation fell short of expectations, Monaco will try something new next season.

It’s joining the expanded Sprint calendar.

Monaco will be one of ten Grand Prix weekends to host a Sprint race.

Bahrain, Australia, Japan, and Abu Dhabi will also be first-time hosts, while Canada, Silverstone, Monza, Brazil and Qatar will also feature.

The latter’s inclusion means the season’s penultimate round will carry a maximum of 33 points.

More on the F1 calendar

Complete F1 2027 calendar officially released

Qatar GP issues update amid F1 2026 calendar uncertainty

F1 chief Stefano Domenical said: “We are thrilled to welcome Portugal and Türkiye to the championship and to expand Sprint racing to ten events, giving our fans even more intensity, drama, and the wheel-to-wheel action that make our sport so special.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “The 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is a strong reflection of the global appeal and continued growth of our sport.

“With twenty-four Grands Prix across five continents, the return of Portugal and Türkiye, and the opportunity for an expanded Sprint programme, the calendar combines tradition, innovation, and fan engagement while maintaining the highest sporting standards.

“I would like to thank Formula One Management, the promoters, the national sporting authorities, the FIA officials and volunteers and all our stakeholders for their collaboration and commitment.

“Together, we continue to strengthen the FIA Formula One World Championship and deliver an exceptional season for competitors and fans around the world.”

While Monaco hosting a Sprint could be one of the more exciting events of the season, it could also fall flat with the drivers wary of damaging their cars ahead of Saturday’s qualifying.

With only a few hours between the Sprint and Qualifying, a driver risks starting at the back of the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix, where the big points are won, if he crashes.

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