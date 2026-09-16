Adrian Newey was spotted by PlanetF1.com inspecting the Alpine A526 of Franco Colapinto at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Newey carried out his inspection on the grid ahead of the race at the Madring, which hosted its first Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

Adrian Newey inspects Franco Colapinto’s Alpine on Spanish GP grid

Before the race got underway, Aston Martin team principal Newey was spotted by PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher taking a close look at the Alpine A526, driven by Franco Colapinto, on the starting grid before lights out (below).

Image: Thomas Maher, PlanetF1.com

Image: Thomas Maher, PlanetF1.com

Image: Thomas Maher, PlanetF1.com

Colapinto claimed an impressive P7 finish in Madrid.

That included holding off the McLaren of Oscar Piastri – a car also inspected by Newey in Madrid (below) – who had the luxury of fresher tyres, as Colapinto grew his points tally for the season so far to 27 points.

Newey made his sixth paddock trip of the season by attending the Spanish GP, following his previous appearances in Australia, Monaco, Britain, Hungary and the Netherlands.

Image: Thomas Maher, PlanetF1.com

The legendary designer was also caught eyeing the MCL40 in Monaco and Budapest earlier this season.

Newey, who initially joined Aston Martin as its managing technical partner and team shareholder, was appointed team principal in November 2025, that a first senior Formula 1 management role for Newey, who has contributed to 26 world championship wins with his designs.

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The Spanish Grand Prix was ultimately won by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, who extended his healthy championship lead in the process. However, it was not his most fulfilling victory.

Antonelli readily admitted that McLaren’s Lando Norris deserved to take victory at the Madring. Norris had looked well on course to realise that achievement, before a Virtual Safety Car, triggered by Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, altered the course of the afternoon.

After Stroll had stopped his Aston Martin AMR26 down an escape road, yellow flags became a Virtual Safety Car as Norris rounded the final corner. It was perfectly timed for Antonelli to dive in for a ‘cheap’ pit-stop.

Norris pitted the next lap, and suffered a seven-second stop as McLaren battled with the front right tyre. At the same time, the VSC ended, and Norris lost track position. He ultimately finished P3, behind Antonelli and Max Verstappen.

Fernando Alonso came home P17 in the sole remaining Aston Martin.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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