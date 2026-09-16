The full F1 2027 calendar has been revealed with dates for a full 24-race schedule, including 10 Sprint races.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com last week, the provisional calendar includes four events in the Middle East, with pre-season testing also set to kick off the year in Bahrain.

Full F1 2027 calendar released with conditions and increased Sprints

The 2027 F1 season will officially begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix ahead of the now-traditional move to Saudi Arabia for Round 2.

However, both events appear with an asterisk as the situation in the Middle East remains uncertain.

The same is true at the other end of the calendar, with both Qatar and Abu Dhabi also far from assured as things stand.

As reported by PlanetF1.com in April, the Australian Grand Prix will move to Round 3 of the championship and will host a sprint for the first time in its history – the second of 10 for the season.

Albert Park hosted the previous two season openers, though that right will officially return to Bahrain for 2027. Should that event be unable to go ahead, it is not expected that Melbourne will inherit the opening round.

In addition to a first-time Sprint in Australia, the short-form format will also make its debut in Bahrain, Japan, Monaco, and Abu Dhabi, and return in Canada, Britain, Italy, Sao Paulo, and Qatar.

Elsewhere, additions include the Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao, while Turkey also makes a return to the calendar for the first time since 2021.

Notably absent is the Dutch GP, which elected against seeking a new deal beyond the agreement which ended after the 2026 event.

Also missing is Barcelona, which hosted the Spanish GP from 1991 until 2025, and this year held a race under the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix title.

However, that race is poised to return in 2028 as part of its rotation deal that sees it alternate with the Belgian Grand Prix. The venue is also tipped to be the likely home of pre-season testing, and could therefore feature as a contingency venue should one (or more) of the Middle Eastern events need to be replaced.

Stefano Domenicali, F1 CEO, said: “The 2027 calendar brings together some of the most iconic circuits and vibrant cities in the world, creating an incredible stage for another unforgettable season of Formula 1.

“We are thrilled to welcome Portugal and Türkiye to the championship and to expand Sprint racing to ten events, giving our fans even more intensity, drama, and the wheel-to-wheel action that make our sport so special.

“Formula 1 continues to go from strength-to-strength, attracting new audiences around the globe. Week after week, the world’s greatest drivers will battle on some of the most challenging tracks in motorsport, supported by F1’s outstanding teams, world-class manufacturers, and global partners.

“Together, they create a spectacle unlike anything else in sport. As we continue this remarkable journey of growth, I want to thank our fans around the world as their passion drives everything we do.

“I want to thank The President of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and the FIA, our teams and drivers, promoters, partners, sponsors, and host cities for their continued commitment and support and we recognise the extraordinary dedication of the volunteers, marshals, and officials whose hard work makes every Grand Prix possible.

“We are incredibly excited to see this calendar come to life and to deliver another season packed with unforgettable moments, fierce competition, and world-class entertainment for our fans across the globe.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “The 2027 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is a strong reflection of the global appeal and continued growth of our sport.

“With twenty-four Grands Prix across five continents, the return of Portugal and Türkiye, and the opportunity for an expanded Sprint programme, the calendar combines tradition, innovation, and fan engagement while maintaining the highest sporting standards.

“I would like to thank Formula One Management, the promoters, the national sporting authorities, the FIA officials and volunteers and all our stakeholders for their collaboration and commitment.

“Together, we continue to strengthen the FIA Formula One World Championship and deliver an exceptional season for competitors and fans around the world.”

The full F1 2027 calendar release comes despite the conclusion of the current season remaining somewhat unknown.

While officially the year will end in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, and all involved are working as though that will be the case, it’s expected a European contingency plan will be activated.

Doing so would reduce the championship by a further race, making for a 22-event season as opposed to the originally planned 24 races.

The Bahrain Grand Prix was rescheduled, and relocated, to run at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been a cancellation.

Complete F1 2027 season calendar

Pre-season testing: Bahrain – February 24-27

1. Bahrain Grand Prix (Sprint) – March 14

2. Saudi Arabia Grand Prix – March 21

3. Australian Grand Prix (Sprint) – April 4

4. Japanese Grand Prix (Sprint) – April 11

5. Chinese Grand Prix – April 18

6. Miami Grand Prix – May 2

7. Canadian Grand Prix (Sprint) – May 23

8. Monaco Grand Prix (Sprint) – June 6

9. Portuguese Grand Prix – June 20

10. British Grand Prix (Sprint) – July 4

11. Austrian Grand Prix – July 11

12. Belgian Grand Prix – July 25

13. Hungarian Grand Prix – August 1

15. Italian Grand Prix (Sprint) – September 5

14. Spanish Grand Prix – September 12

16. Azerbaijan Grand Prix – September 26

17. Turkish Grand Prix – October 3

18. Singapore Grand Prix – October 10

19. United States Grand Prix – October 24

20. Mexico City Grand Prix – October 31

21. Sao Paulo Grand Prix (Sprint) – November 7

22. Las Vegas Grand Prix – November 20

23. Qatar Grand Prix (Sprint) – December 5

24. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Sprint) – December 12

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