The FIA continues to monitor the situation in the Middle East as the ongoing conflict threatens the season-ending Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

No decision has been made, although discussions over alternative venues are taking place.

FIA monitors Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix amid Middle East conflict

The Formula 1 calendar was thrown into disarray earlier this year when the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grands Prix were cancelled as tension escalated in the Middle East.

Bahrain had hoped to secure a date later in the season, but the ongoing conflict has meant its race will instead be held at the Sepang circuit in Malaysia.

The ‘Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia’ will take place on October 4.

However, that may not be the last of the calendar disruptions.

The season is scheduled to end with a double-header in the Middle East, with Formula 1 racing in Qatar on November 29, and Abu Dhabi a week later for the finale.

Those races, though, remain in doubt.

Announcing the F1 2027 calendar, the FIA said in a statement: “Together with our promoter FOM and the local authorities, we continue to monitor the situation in the Middle East.

“Discussions have also taken place on alternative venues, should they be required and the safety of teams, colleagues, fans, and the motorsport community will always be our priority.”

Should both events be cancelled, only one would be replaced, with Abu Dhabi being the likely candidate.

According to reports, the preferred venue is Imola, which would host a Grand Prix on the weekend of the Abu Dhabi race, December 6.

It would mean the season would be reduced from a 24-race schedule to just 22 races.

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F1 chief Stefano Domenicali had initially set out a mid-September deadline for a decision.

“As things stand, the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are confirmed, and both are already sold out,” he said.

“However, if the situation is not sufficiently clear by mid-September, then we will decide.”

The clock is ticking as flights and accommodation, as well as freight, have to be organised.

Asked about the prospect of the season ending in Imola, Domenicali said: “There are a few possibilities on the table, but I do not think it would be right to make promises given the situation today.

“I hope it will not be necessary, but if circumstances do not allow us to go there, we will finish the championship in Europe.

“Imola is among the options, but nothing has been decided. It is not already the selected venue.”

Imola last featured on the calendar in F1 2025, hosting the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. However, a rotation system among European circuits could see the Italian circuit return in 2028.

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