At a time where Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin and Formula 1 future is uncertain, Martin Brundle suggested that the team should rebuild its driver line-up with “a couple of mid 25-year-olds.”

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg made it clear that “I don’t agree” with that bold Brundle theory. It marks a fresh clash of opinions between the pair, following on from their views on the Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc incident at Monza.

Martin Brundle suggests Aston Martin replace Fernando Alonso

Alonso is weighing up whether to continue racing in Formula 1 into F1 2027, or retire from the sport at the end of this season and confirmed at the Spanish Grand Prix that a World Endurance Championship programme is an option.

Regardless of the decision which he makes, the Spaniard is set to continue his Aston Martin alliance.

Alonso has consistently made it clear that his decision is primarily motivated by enjoyment of Formula 1, not Aston Martin’s results. F1’s most experienced ever driver has criticised the F1 2026 regulations, and while he acknowledged the planned F1 2027 tweaks as a positive step, he suggested that more was needed.

The ball is very much in Alonso’s court, though Brundle surprisingly advised that Aston Martin goes ahead and drops the two-time world champion.

“I love it in F1 at the moment. You’ve got now a 20-year-old Kimmy Antonelli, and you can measure him against the greats like Fernando Alonso, like Lewis Hamilton in their 40s, and it’s brilliant to have that range across the grid,” Brundle told Sky F1.

“I can’t help but think if I was running Aston Martin – and this will go down really well – they are rebuilding that team. They’re building for the future. Adrian Newey is at the drawing board relentlessly. I’d be inclined to get a couple of mid 25-year-olds and rebuild the driving line-up as well.”

As Sky F1 presenter Simon Lazenby came in with a “really?” Brundle replied: “Yeah. I told you it wouldn’t go down well. That is how I see where they’re at at the moment.”

To Brundle’s statement, Rosberg quipped: “So big news here. Martin thinks we need to chuck out Fernando Alonso.”

Brundle replied: “I knew you’d go there! You’re right, that’s what I said, isn’t it?

“But that’s not what I really mean, because I said we love having him around. But if I was the team, I’d be rebuilding the driver pairing, ready for the next phase.”

Rosberg did not agree with Brundle’s suggestion.

It followed the Italian GP where the pair expressed differing opinions on the Hamilton and Leclerc clash at the start; Brundle thought both drivers had contributed to the moment which left Hamilton driving through the gravel while Rosberg said Leclerc was fully to blame.

Alonso’s Formula 1 future is the latest topic to divide opinions between Brundle and Rosberg.

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“I don’t agree with that,” Rosberg said to Brundle, “because Fernando, if you compare him to Lance Stroll, he’s still driving really well, he’s dominating Lance all the time in every single session.

“And let’s remember, Lance, when he has a good car, can get into the top six. He’s a decent driver. So I think that’s still quite an okay benchmark for us.

“The problem that Aston has is that they cannot keep Fernando and put in a young new superstar alongside him, because Lance is obviously set there. That’s kind of the conundrum that they have.”

Lance Stroll is the son of Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll. Lance is also a three-time F1 podium finisher, with a pole position to his name.

“But I think at the moment with this driver line-up, it’s okay to bring the team back forward,” Rosberg concluded.

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