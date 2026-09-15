It is time for your Tuesday roundup of the latest F1 news headlines. Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris are among the names to feature.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has shed more light on Hamilton’s DNF at the Spanish Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Lando Norris’ preference for a Coca-Cola has attracted criticism from a former F1 team boss. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Ferrari boss discusses Lewis Hamilton DNF

Hamilton was forced to retire from the first Madring-hosted Spanish GP. He first reported an issue with the brakes on his Ferrari, before sinking down the order.

Vasseur, the Ferrari team principal, explained how Ferrari had tried to resolve the situation from its end.

Hamilton was later instructed to box and retire from the race.

Read more – Vasseur explains Lewis Hamilton Spanish Grand Prix DNF

Lewis Hamilton looks ahead to Baku

That Spanish GP DNF was a bitter, and potentially final blow to Hamilton’s hopes of winning that record eighth world title in F1 2026.

Hamilton has taken to social media following that setback, issuing a rallying cry with a visit to the Baku City Circuit, home of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, next up.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton issues defiant response after Spanish GP blow as title hopes fade

Lando Norris called ‘unprofessional’ over Coca-Cola saga

That pesky Virtual Safety Car is not the only Lando Norris talking point coming out of Madrid. Yes, his choice of post-race beverage has actually made the headlines!

Norris cracked open a Coca-Cola, and was told in the cooldown room that he could not drink it there. Coca-Cola’s main rival Pepsi is an official partner of Formula 1.

Norris’ blunt response was addressed by former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner, who said the reigning world champion acted in an “unprofessional” manner.

There may not be many smiles from the Formula 1 side of this situation, but no doubt the folks over at Coca-Cola are beaming.

Read more – Steiner calls Norris ‘unprofessional’ over Coca-Cola cooldown room row

Honda announces engine breakthrough after Spanish GP

It was not the result which Honda had hoped for at the Spanish Grand Prix, but there was good news to share coming out of the race.

Honda’s upgraded engine has run in the Aston Martin AMR26s competitively since Zandvoort, though Fernando Alonso sounded the alarm over driveability.

Honda has now confirmed sufficient progress in that department to the extent that it can now tackle the next key mission.

Read more – Honda makes new engine announcement after Spanish GP

Kimi Antonelli championship scenarios explained

Following the Spanish GP, Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli looks primed to become world champion in only his second season.

PlanetF1.com’s Henry Valantine has done the maths to explain how Antonelli can seal the crown.

Read more – When can Kimi Antonelli win the F1 2026 World Championship?

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next – Fernando Alonso responds to FIA president with blunt ‘proper sport’ F1 warning