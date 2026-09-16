It is time to bring you up to speed with the latest F1 news headlines. Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen feature prominently.

Elsewhere, the F1 2027 calendar has landed. One eye-catching feature of that announcement was a surprise Monaco Grand Prix format change. All of this and more in an action-packed roundup, so let’s get to it.

Ferrari investigation launched after Spanish GP

A Ferrari investigation into Lewis Hamilton’s SF-26 is underway, after the seven-time world champion was forced to retire from the Spanish Grand Prix with a brake problem.

PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher was on the ground at the Madring, and has reported the initial findings from Ferrari.

Hamilton’s brake issue, it is understood, was not related to the rebuild job after his FP3 crash.

Read more – Ferrari launches investigation after Lewis Hamilton Spanish GP DNF

Untelevised Max Verstappen radio emerges from Madrid

It was an eventful Spanish Grand Prix for Hamilton from the start. He had gone side-by-side with former title rival Verstappen into Turn 1, as the Dutchman bailed to the run-off.

Verstappen was quick to point out that Hamilton had, to his mind, forced him to leave the track to avoid a crash.

A new segment of team radio, not picked up by the world feed at the Spanish Grand Prix, has emerged. It captured the moment in which Verstappen was told that Hamilton was “entitled” not to leave him space.

Read more – Ferrari launches investigation after Lewis Hamilton Spanish GP DNF

Complete F1 2027 calendar revealed

The action is far from over in 2026, but we now know what the Formula 1 calendar in 2027 looks like.

F1 2027 is due to start in Bahrain, while an increase to 10 Sprint rounds has been announced, compared to the current tally of six.

An extremely busy September and October period is in store come F1 2027.

Take a closer look at the 2027 Formula 1 schedule in full.

Read more – Complete F1 2027 calendar officially released

Monaco Grand Prix becomes a Sprint race

The number of sprints in F1 2027 will expand to 10. Among the debut venues to host that format, is the Monaco Grand Prix.

This has sparked debate.

The lack of racing spectacle around the Monte Carlo Circuit has been a long-running theme. The controversial two-stop rule was tried in 2025 and promptly scrapped.

Adding a ‘Sprint’ race to the schedule for 2027 marks the next Monaco GP format change.

Read more – Surprise Monaco GP format change confirmed in new F1 announcement

Brundle’s Aston Martin statement triggers Rosberg disagreement

Much of the F1 2027 grid has fallen into place, though a question mark remains over the future of Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.

In the, bold, opinion of Martin Brundle, the team needs to reset its line-up with “a couple of mid 25-year-olds.”

2016 world champion Nico Rosberg was having none of it.

Read more – Brundle and Rosberg in fresh disagreement over Fernando Alonso F1 future

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next – Qatar and Abu Dhabi uncertainty remains as F1 announces 2027 calendar