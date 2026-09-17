Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari feature prominently as we take a look back at Thursday’s F1 news headlines.

Hamilton has moved to squash a Ferrari rumour which emerged following the Spanish Grand Prix. Meanwhile, following that event, Nico Rosberg has pointed to the “Achilles heel” holding Ferrari back. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Lewis Hamilton not pushing for Ferrari staff to be axed

That is the declaration which Hamilton has made in a new statement on social media.

This rumour first emerged in the Italian media, in the aftermath of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Also pointing to strain in another key Hamilton relationship at Ferrari, the seven-time world champion has moved to express his side of the equation.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton denies Ferrari team changes call as rumours swirl

Ferrari Achilles heel claimed by Nico Rosberg

It was a frustrating visit to Madrid for the Scuderia.

Charles Leclerc led a large portion of the race, but was forced to settle for P4, as Ferrari’s strategy failed to find reward.

Hamilton meanwhile retired from the race with a brake system failure.

The Brit’s former teammate, and 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, believes strategy and communication continues to hold Ferrari back.

Read more – Nico Rosberg pinpoints Ferrari’s ‘Achilles heel’ after Spanish GP frustration

George Russell Mercedes future becomes clear

Recent rounds have not gone Ferrari’s way, and the same can be said about Mercedes driver George Russell.

While his title challenge is fading, Russell at least no longer needs to worry about the threat of Max Verstappen potentially swooping for his seat.

That being said, his position within Mercedes has always been clear, says the team boss.

Read more – Russell’s Mercedes future was settled long before Verstappen’s Red Bull decision

Alpine signs former Mercedes stalwart

Speaking of Mercedes, Alpine has brought a figure who played a critical role in the Silver Arrows’ Formula 1 success back to the sport.

The person in question is Mike Elliott, who departed Mercedes in 2023.

Three years later, he is back in the sport with Alpine. He has a key role to play in the ‘Team Enstone’ vision to home in on F1’s leading teams.

Read more – Alpine makes new announcement after Spanish Grand Prix

Isack Hadjar injury update

Red Bull faces a fresh decision over its driver line-ups for the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Milton Keynes-based squad has explained where Isack Hadjar is at with his recovery from injury. A looming simulator session will guide its decision making.

For the past three rounds, Liam Lawson has been standing in for Hadjar, and impressing in the process.

Read more – ‘Max v 100’ – Red Bull driver needed just 14 laps to overtake 100 drivers and win showdown

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