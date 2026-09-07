Red Bull has announced Liam Lawson will continue in the RB22 for the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend, with Isack Hadjar still injured.

Hadjar is on the sidelines with a wrist injury, and Red Bull has now confirmed Lawson will continue in the car for a third weekend while the French driver continues his recovery.

Liam Lawson to continue at Red Bull with Isack Hadjar absent

Hadjar will continue his rehabilitation on his wrist after an injury sustained during the summer break, with Lawson stepping in for a third consecutive round.

Consequently, Yuki Tsunoda will also continue to deputise at Racing Bulls for the inaugural Spanish Grand Prix at the all-new Madring Circuit, alongside Arvid Lindblad.

Red Bull said: “After racing for the team in Zandvoort and Monza, Liam will continue to drive alongside Max at this week’s Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid.

“The decision has been taken as Isack’s recover continues to progress positively.

“While he is not yet ready to return to the cockpit, he will be in Madrid supporting the team.

“Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing looks forward to welcoming Isack back behind the wheel very soon.”

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Lawson scored his first points as a ‘senior’ Red Bull driver with a seventh place finish at Zandvoort, but after a pit-lane start at Monza, was unable to reach the top 10.

At the second restart, he suffered front wing damage heading to the first chicane as Nico Hulkenberg moved across track, with the Williams of Carlos Sainz having prompted the Audi driver’s change of position.

After an extra pit stop, Lawson was unable to make further headway and eventually crossed the line 14th.

In something of an ironic knock-on effect in Madrid, Lawson’s stand-in return to Red Bull will last longer than his two-race stint at the beginning of 2025, before a demotion back to Racing Bulls.

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