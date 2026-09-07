Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes reaction from the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, where Kimi Antonelli took one of the great Formula 1 victories for Mercedes as Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed.

With the FIA stewards issuing reprimands to two drivers, and a disagreement between Nico Rosberg and Martin Brundle in the Sky F1 commentary box, here’s today’s roundup…

Conclusions from the Italian Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli claimed his seventh victory of the F1 2026 season in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

Antonelli overcame an engine penalty to win from 19th on the grid, with Mercedes teammate George Russell second and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen third.

Pierre Gasly’s surprise pole position and the clash between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were among the biggest talking points at Monza.

Read more: Italian GP conclusions: Shameless Hamilton playing dangerous game, painful Russell defeat

Winners and losers from Monza

Kimi Antonelli has been named the big winner of the Italian Grand Prix, with Ferrari the first loser.

Antonelli extended his lead in the world championship over George Russell to 66 points with a maximum of 10 races remaining in 2026.

Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly also made the winners list, with Aston Martin and George Russell among the losers.

Read more: Winners and losers from the 2026 Italian Grand Prix

What the data tells us about Monza in F1 2026

The F1 2026 regulations once again came under scrutiny at the Italian Grand Prix.

PlanetF1.com’s data analysis has found that the top speed recorded at Monza last weekend was 351 kilometres per hour, down from 365kph under the previous rules in 2025.

Despite Monza’s reputation as the Temple of Speed, the fastest top speed recorded in 2026 so far was at Barcelona (360kph), with Monza only ranked fifth on the list.

Read more: Why Monza is no longer the Temple of Speed under F1’s 2026 rules

Nico Rosberg and Martin Brundle disagree over Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc

Sky F1 pundits Nico Rosberg and Martin Brundle disagreed over the driver at fault in the first-lap skirmish between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, was insistent that Leclerc was “100 per cent” at fault.

The former Mercedes driver conceded that Hamilton’s aggression on the approach to the first chicane “would have annoyed Charles massively.”

Read more: Nico Rosberg makes feelings clear on Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc clash

Franco Colapinto and Sergio Perez reprimanded by FIA

Alpine’s Franco Colapinto and Cadillac’s Sergio Perez both received reprimands for breaches prior to the start of the Italian Grand Prix.

Colapinto and Perez failed to follow the race director’s instructions at the pit exit.

It marks Perez’s third reprimand of 2026, with drivers facing an automatic 10-place grid penalty if they accumulate five reprimands for driving-related offences in a season.

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Read more: FIA confirms double Italian Grand Prix punishment after investigation