FIA confirms double Italian Grand Prix punishment after investigation

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto and Cadillac’s Sergio Perez have both been reprimanded by the FIA stewards for infringements ahead of Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

Colapinto and Perez finished ninth and 18th respectively at Monza as Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli took victory from 19th on the grid.

FIA confirms reprimands for Franco Colapinto and Sergio Perez

The pair found themselves under investigation ahead of the race start for failing to follow the instructions of the FIA’s Formula 1 race director Rui Marques.

Colapinto was found to have committed a breach while carrying out a practice start at the exit of the pit lane, with Perez re-crossing the white line on the pit exit road as he made his way onto the circuit.

Both drivers were handed a reprimand by the stewards.

Analysis: Italian Grand Prix

Italian GP conclusions: Shameless Hamilton playing dangerous game, painful Russell defeat

Antonelli and Russell telemetry data settles Mercedes Monza strategy debate

It marks Colapinto’s first reprimand of the F1 2026 season, with Perez now on his third of the year.

Drivers face an automatic 10-place grid penalty if they accumulate five reprimands for driving-related offences over the course of a season.

The stewards’ verdict on Colapinto read: “The Stewards reviewed video evidence.

“The driver performed a practice start then failed to remain in the pit exit road, crossing the white line in breach of the Race Director’s Competition Notes.”

The verdict on Perez read: “The Stewards reviewed video evidence.

“Car 11 did not perform a practice start and crossed the white line but then re-crossed it back into the pit exit road.

“This is prohibited under item 12.6 of the Race Director’s Competition Notes.”

Perez was also handed a five-second penalty during the race for failing to rejoin the circuit in the correct manner after going off track at Turn 1.

Colapinto’s Alpine team claimed a rare pole position at Monza as teammate Pierre Gasly secured an emotional first career pole nine years on from his F1 debut.

Gasly was unable to hold on to his advantage and eventually finished seventh.

Alpine suffered a blow on Friday at Monza when Gasly was stripped of his third-place finish at June’s Monaco Grand Prix following successful appeals by the McLaren and Red Bull teams.

The events of the weekend mean Alpine remains sixth in the constructors’ championship following the Italian Grand Prix, now trailing fifth-placed Racing Bulls by 13 points.

Cadillac remains at the foot of the standings having failed to score a point during the team’s debut season.

Perez’s teammate Valtteri Bottas recorded the team’s best result of 2026 in China in March, finishing 13th.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Charles Leclerc reveals vision problems after 60G Italian GP crash