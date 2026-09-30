FIA makes key Sepang decision for Bahrain Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed that four straight-mode zones will be in place at this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

It comes as Formula 1 prepares to make its hotly anticipated return to Malaysia’s Sepang circuit, which has stepped in to host the F1 2026 staging of this event.

Four SM zones confirmed for Sepang

The Bahrain Grand Prix was due to run early in 2026, but, alongside the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, it was cancelled due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Bahrain was slotted back into the calendar, but with a twist, as this week’s race takes place not in the Gulf nation, but rather in Malaysia.

Formula 1 has not visited Sepang since 2017, but the sport will return to the beloved track almost a decade later.

This will be the first time that active aero is in use at the circuit.

Active aero partially replaced DRS, the former overtaking aid, under the new F1 2026 regulations, allowing drivers to open and close their rear wings at different parts of each track.

Straight Mode is designed to help reduce drag on the straights. The cars return to their standard configuration of closed front and rear wings for maximum downforce in the corners.

The number of SM zones has varied at each circuit in 2026. Active aero was effectively banned at the Monaco Grand Prix in June, due to the tight and twisty nature of the Monte Carlo Circuit.

The FIA has confirmed that four Straight Mode zones will be in use at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Drivers will enjoy their first dose of Straight Mode down the start/finish straight, returning to closed wings ahead of entering Turn 1.

SM can be reactivated out of Turn 3 for the short straight into 4.

Drivers will progress with wings in standard configuration before reaching another short straight between Turns 8 and 9. Straight Mode will be permitted between those two turns.

The fourth and final SM instalment comes down the back straight, ending as the drivers attack that Turn 15 hairpin in pursuit of a perfect exit onto the start/finish.

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Of the current grid, three drivers have experienced victory at Sepang, all of those multi-time world champions in the forms of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton and Verstappen have taken a win apiece, while Alonso boasts three Sepang victories, claimed in 2005, 2007 and 2012.

Whatever the outcome this weekend, there is one piece of history for Verstappen which is guaranteed to be safe.

The Red Bull driver claimed victory here in 2017, Formula 1’s last visit to Sepang. It means that even if Verstappen does not triumph in F1 2026, he will still be the recent winner of the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Number of Straight Mode zones at each circuit in F1 2026:

Australia: 5

China: 4

Japan: 2

Miami: 3

Canada: 3

Monaco: 0

Barcelona: 4

Austria: 4

Britain: 4

Belgium: 5

Hungary: 4

Netherlands: 2

Italy: 4

Spain: 2

Baku: 2

Bahrain: 4

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