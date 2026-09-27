Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news includes the latest on Fred Vasseur’s situation and reaction from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as the FIA confirms a post-race penalty for Gabriel Bortoleto.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

What’s going on with Fred Vasseur?

PlanetF1.com revealed this week that Fred Vasseur could vacate his role as Ferrari team principal.

The Scuderia boss admitted after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that his future is “not in my hands.”

PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher takes a deep dive into the situation at Ferrari.

Read more: Is Fred Vasseur’s Ferrari future in doubt after fresh succession rumours?

Conclusions from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a disappointing weekend for Ferrari, which remains without a win since Charles Leclerc’s victory at Silverstone in early July.

Yet even on a quiet weekend, the frustrations Lewis Hamilton has developed at Ferrari were still apparent.

An untelevised snippet of team radio in Baku brought another sign that team and driver have hit a stumbling block.

Read more: Azerbaijan GP conclusions: Russell back in the game, Colapinto ban demand, untelevised Hamilton radio

Baku driver ratings as Franco Colapinto goes from hero to zero

Franco Colapinto received a 9/10 score for his performance at the last race in Madrid.

Two weeks later, the Argentine has been handed a 1/10 in Mat Coch’s driver ratings.

Lando Norris, the McLaren driver and reigning world champion, called for Colapinto to be banned after the Alpine man sparked a multi-car accident.

The incident also led to the retirement of Colapinto’s teammate Pierre Gasly in a race in which both Alpines were running in the points.

Read more: Azerbaijan GP 2026 Driver Ratings: Near perfection and the ultimate motorsport sin

Flavio Briatore hints at Franco Colapinto ‘action’ after Azerbaijan GP

Franco Colapinto could be stood down for Malaysia after his mistake in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, PlanetF1.com understands.

It comes after Alpine adviser Flavio Briatore said he will “take time to reflect on it and consider what course of action should be taken.”

Demoting Colapinto for the next race is believed to be one option being considered by Briatore after Baku.

Read more: Briatore teases Franco Colapinto ‘action’ after Alpine Baku clash

FIA confirms post-race Gabriel Bortoleto penalty at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Audi F1 driver Gabriel Bortoleto was hit with a post-race 10-second penalty at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for overtaking under yellow flags.

Bortoleto was found to have passed Sergio Perez’s Cadillac under caution during Saturday’s race in Baku.

The penalty dropped Bortoleto from 13th to 15th in the final classification.

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Read more: FIA confirms punishment after Safety Car confusion triggers Azerbaijan GP investigation