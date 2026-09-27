Alpine has issued a new statement following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix condemning a fresh wave of online abuse.

Said message comes after both Alpine drivers, Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly, were involved in a multi-driver shunt which also eliminated Lando Norris from the race.

Alpine speaks out against online abuse ‘once more’

The collision was instigated by Colapinto, who locked-up going into Turn 1 at the Safety Car restart. He ploughed into the sister Alpine, with Norris an innocent casualty bumped into the tyre barrier.

A frustrated Norris, following his DNF, suggested that Colapinto deserved a one-race ban.

The FIA stewards instead issued a 10-second time penalty. As Colapinto retired from the race with damage not long after the crash, that becomes a five-place grid drop for his next race.

In the aftermath of Baku, Alpine has moved to speak out against the “hate and online abuse” being directed towards “one of our own drivers” and the wider Formula 1 community.

The Enstone team pointed out that such unacceptable actions have “become a regular occurrence” in recent times.

It emerged heading into Baku that Gasly and his family had been subjected to online abuse, following a team orders mix-up in Madrid.

Alpine’s statement reads: “As a team, we feel it’s necessary to speak out once more about the hate and abuse online following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“Not only aimed at one of our own drivers, but also members of the Formula One community, including media, and to our racing counterparts who we respect, admire, and revel competing against in the pinnacle of motorsport.

“Mistakes happen when racing at the limit and no matter the result or outcome, nobody should be subject to hateful or abusive comments.

“Condemning abuse on social media is not aimed at any one fan base or the supporters of one team or driver, this is universal and should be called out and recognised to all fans of the sport.

“As we have said in previous instances, we strongly condemn the reaction of some fans online and stand in solidarity with Formula One, the FIA, and other teams in wanting to stamp it out. It has become a regular occurrence in recent races and cannot be condoned.

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“We know as a proud participant and stakeholder in the sport, we hold a responsibility to speak out and also help support in finding a solution.

“We will continue to work closely with the championship promoter and rights-holder, and the governing body to discuss ways in which to tackle online abuse and encourage healthy sporting rivalry, which Formula One is renowned for and what makes it so special.”

Alpine executive advisor and de facto team principal Flavio Briatore said he would consider what “action” to take, if any, after that Baku shunt which saw a double points finish go up in smoke.

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