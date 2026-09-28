Monday’s fast-paced F1 news includes George Russell’s approach to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix being discussed in the drivers’ briefing with the FIA race director in Malaysia.

With more untelevised Lewis Hamilton team radio footage emerging from Baku, here’s today’s roundup…

Winners and losers from Azerbaijan Grand Prix

George Russell has been named the big winner of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Franco Colapinto listed as the first loser.

Russell claimed his first victory since the Austrian Grand Prix at the end of June, with the Mercedes driver resisting pressure from Max Verstappen to win by 0.1 seconds.

Colapinto came in for criticism after his mistake at the restart.

Read more: Winners and losers from the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Azerbaijan GP restart to be raised in drivers’ meeting with FIA race director

Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad says George Russell’s approach to the restart at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be raised in the drivers’ briefing with the FIA race director in Malaysia this week.

Yet Lewis Hamilton has defended Russell’s tactics at the restart, admitting “he did what I would have done.”

The restart saw a multi-car accident after Alpine driver Franco Colapinto misjudged his braking point.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton defends Russell amid FIA driver talks claim

Lewis Hamilton team radio uncovers Ferrari safety car confusion

Untelevised team radio footage from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has uncovered another awkward moment between Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Hamilton passed the pit lane entry just as the safety car was deployed for Alex Albon’s race-ending accident.

Aghast that he had missed the first opportunity to pit, Hamilton asked: “Was no one watching that happen?”

Read more: ‘Was no one watching?’ – New untelevised Lewis Hamilton team radio after Azerbaijan GP

Who is Antonello Coletta? Meet the man who could become Ferrari’s next team principal

Ferrari WEC boss Antonello Coletta has emerged as one of the contenders to succeed Fred Vasseur at the end of the F1 2026 season.

PlanetF1.com revealed during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend that Vasseur is facing an uncertain future at Maranello, with the Frenchman admitting that the situation is “out of my hands.”

Coletta has enjoyed considerable success as the head of Ferrari’s hypercar programme in the World Endurance Championship over recent years.

Read more: Who is Antonello Coletta? Potential next Ferrari team boss contender

McLaren changes development path with new sidepod upgrade

McLaren reshaped the sidepod design of the MCL40 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The new shape has attracted comparisons to the unusual solution pursued by Audi in the F1 2026 season.

McLaren endured a challenging weekend in Baku, with Lando Norris retiring and Oscar Piastri a distant 13th after a mistake at Turn 1 while running in the podium positions.

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Read more: Revealed: Major McLaren MCL40 upgrade signals new development path