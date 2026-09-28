The way George Russell managed what turned into a chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix restart became a major talking point after the race.

Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad expects the “dangerous” restart to be discussed between the FIA and drivers at the regular briefing in Malaysia. Lewis Hamilton saw no issues, while claiming that he would have acted how Russell did, in his position. Russell pointed to the “very challenging” nature of these F1 2026 power units at race restarts.

George Russell-led Azerbaijan GP restart sparks debate

The first Safety Car restart in Baku proved chaotic. Russell, with Max Verstappen lurking, left it late down the monster main straight before dropping hammer, knowing the extreme risks posed by the tow and battery deployment.

The Brit successfully defended from his Dutch counterpart, but there was drama further back as Franco Colapinto ploughed into Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris. Lindblad spun Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson.

“It’s the first restart I’ve done this season from the lead,” Russell reflected after the race. “These power units are very challenging at restarts, getting the battery in the right place, the turbos spinning at the right speed.

“I always do good preparation on what I want to do at a restart. There needs a lot more thought into it than ever before.

“I was keeping an eye on my mirrors where Max was, and I waited for that moment when the gap was just slightly larger and managed to break him because I knew, if he saw half the chance, he would have been sending it down the inside, so I was pleased with it.”

Lindblad, however, was not happy with how that restart was handled. His opinion was the same for the second, far less eventful one.

The 19-year-old rookie is expecting talks on the matter in the FIA drivers’ briefing to take place in Malaysia, ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Asked if Russell was responsible in any way due to how he managed the first restart, Lindblad replied to PlanetF1.com and others: “I haven’t seen the whole restart yet, but all I could say is from the back it was terrible. It wasn’t a well done restart.

“In the end, it should be a bunched-up field that goes slowly, and then we all go at once.

“So I’m sure it will get raised at the briefing next week, and it’s something we’ll discuss.

“But honestly, both restarts weren’t very good. You’re trying to look a few cars ahead to see what’s going on, but there’s so many things we’re having to manage here. In the end, it’s a two-kilometre straight. The tyres are cold. Brakes are cold. Batteries are obviously a new problem.

“When everyone’s going and stopping, it’s pretty dangerous. I think we need to understand why.”

Colapinto added on Russell: “I think it was late, but of course, he can do it whenever or wherever he wants.”

The carnage unfolded just behind Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion defended Russell, his former Mercedes teammate. He saw nothing wrong with how that first restart was managed.

“It felt fine for me,” he confirmed. “He did what I would have done.”

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Elsewhere, the reigning world champion Norris stressed that it was Russell’s prerogative in how he acted as the lead driver.

Having already suggested a race ban for Colapinto, Norris once again was not mincing his words.

“George can do what he wants.

“But in Formula 1, I think you expect drivers to anticipate things. You know grip is going to be low. You know tyre temps are low. They weren’t even that low.

“In Formula 1, we want to be against the best drivers in the world, and when stuff like this happens, it’s because they shouldn’t be there.”

Gasly was singing from the same hymn sheet in terms of deflecting any blame away from Russell.

“George does whatever he wants to do, and it’s up to us… Obviously we were quite bunched-up, but with the engines we have and the limitations we have with battery harvest, etc. you’re not really that free in what you can do.

“So, I wasn’t really surprised he wanted to do that.”

Russell went on to win by just 0.1s from Verstappen, that the Mercedes driver’s first victory since Austria.

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