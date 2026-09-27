Arvid Lindblad was seen going over to Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson, and apologising, after their collision at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Lawson, who was left baffled by the no further action verdict from the FIA stewards, confirmed that the Brit had apologised, as seen in that piece of untelevised footage from the media pen.

Liam Lawson receives Arvid Lindblad apology

The first Safety Car restart in Baku – following Alex Albon’s trip into the Turn 5 wall – proved a chaotic scene.

Alpine’s Franco Colapinto went into the first turn too hot, clearing out teammate Pierre Gasly and McLaren’s Lando Norris. There was more drama unfolding behind, involving the Racing Bulls pair.

Lindblad took a look down the inside of Lawson, but ended up tagging the New Zealander into a spin.

Lawson dropped to the back of the pack, ultimately crossing the line P12. Lindblad, meanwhile, secured points for Racing Bulls in P7.

The FIA stewards did not take any action over the colliding Racing Bulls.

“Obviously, I’m not going to go and protest my teammate, but I don’t understand it,” Lawson told PlanetF1.com and others in response to that decision. “I got hit so hard that it put a hole in my floor, and I was just turning for the corner, giving the guy space.

“So from where I’m sitting, I don’t understand, but let’s say it’s great for the team.”

Lawson also confirmed that his rookie teammate had “came to apologise.” That moment was captured in the media pen.

Lindblad is seen walking over, putting an arm around the Kiwi’s shoulder and saying: “I’m sorry.”

Lawson replies: “I haven’t seen it bro. Did you go down the middle or?”

At that stage, the Racing Bulls pair walk away from the microphone as Lindblad explains the incident, from his perspective.

The Brit also provided that explanation to PlanetF1.com and others.

“It was an absolute mess,” he said of the restart. “I think as you see on almost all Safety Car restarts here in Baku, it gets quite chaotic in Turn 1.

“Honestly, I don’t know what was happening at the front, but it was pretty poorly managed in the sense that the field wasn’t bunched up. From where we were, me and Esteban [Ocon], probably about three times on the straight we’d sort of gone and broke and gone again, so it was complete chaos.

“The battery wasn’t in a good window because of that.

“Then everyone broke a little bit too late in Turn 1. I was going to make the move on Esteban, and he moved in the last minute, basically moved under braking, so I had to take avoiding action, which meant I locked the front slightly, and I hit Liam.

“I apologised to him already. I apologise to the team because it’s not something you want because there could have been two of us in the points today.”

He added: “I said I’m sorry on the radio. In the end, it’s not intentional. If you watch the video back, you can see there’s nothing intentional about what I do.

“The stewards said no further action, which obviously I’m happy about.

“But in the end, I don’t know what you want me to do. If we’re all on the limit, we all brake very late, and the guy in front of me moves in the last second, I mean, that’s racing, and you saw something happen. There were many incidents. There was nothing I could do.”

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Lindblad expects a slap on the wrist from his team, but claimed that there is also an understanding of the situation.

“Obviously they don’t want it to happen, but they saw that I immediately apologised, and then they said, ‘We can see that there’s not much you could have done.’

“For sure I’ll get maybe a little bit told off, but at the same time, there’s nothing intentional, so I think they know that there’s no point attacking me because that’s not what I wanted to happen.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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