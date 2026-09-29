Sky F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz could not understand how Arvid Lindblad escaped a penalty at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Lindblad spun Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson at the race restart, but the FIA stewards felt that no further action was required, putting it down as a “typical first-corner incident.” Both Lawson and Kravitz were baffled by the verdict.

FIA decision on Liam Lawson, Lindblad stuns Kravitz

Lindblad, on the inside into Turn 1, tagged Lawson during the Safety Car restart, leaving the New Zealander facing the wrong way.

Lawson eventually nursed his damaged car to a P12 result. Lindblad secured P7 and six points for Racing Bulls.

The FIA stewards determined that no punishment was required. The verdict on that clash of Racing Bulls teammates was “typical first-corner incident following a restart, with no driver predominantly to blame.”

The stewards pointed to the chain reaction from another incident ahead involving Franco Colapinto, Pierre Gasly and Lando Norris, plus restricted space available to Lindblad, as critical factors behind the decision not to take action.

Lawson was confused by the decision.

“Obviously, I’m not going to go and protest my teammate, but I don’t understand it,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets.

“I got hit so hard that it put a hole in my floor, and I was just turning for the corner, giving the guy space.

“So from where I’m sitting, I don’t understand, but let’s say it’s great for the team.”

Count Kravitz in too when it comes to scrutinising that decision.

Speaking during his popular ‘Ted’s Notebook’ show on Sky F1, the Brit expressed shock that Lindblad was not penalised by the FIA stewards in Baku.

“They have really pulled somewhat of an iron out of the fire,” he began, in reference to Racing Bulls. “Their two drivers hit each other. They’ve had not a good weekend in terms of pure pace, and yet they finished with a P7 thanks to Arvid Lindblad.

“How that wasn’t a penalty, with Lindblad hitting his teammate, I do not know.

“That’s a causing a collision penalty all day long for everybody else. So maybe they felt because it was literally blue on blue, that you don’t get a penalty for that.”

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He added: “Arvid locked-up and went into Liam. Maybe that’s why the stewards didn’t give him a penalty, because they thought it was an innocent mistake.

“But, Arvid Lindblad, having just passed his driving test theoretical, that would have been a straight fail, what he did today. So I hope he doesn’t repeat that when he does his driving test practical.”

Lindblad stressed that there was “nothing intentional” about the Baku incident. He was seen apologising to Lawson in the media pen post-race.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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