Colton Herta has clarified his “not interested in another year in Formula 2” comment, adamant he’s not ruling it out, it’s just not his priority.

A nine-time IndyCar race winner, Herta left the American series and Andretti Global at the end of last year to join Cadillac in Formula 1. It was the dream of his former IndyCar team owner, Michael Andretti, that laid the foundation for the Cadillac F1 team.

Colton Herta clarifies his Formula 2 future

But without the necessary Super Licence points to compete in Formula 1, Herta signed on as the Formula 1 team’s reserve driver while also joining Hitech Grand Prix in Formula 2.

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss set Herta the target of a top 10 finish in the championship.

“I really am looking for a top 10 finish from Colton in F2,” Towriss told PlanetF1.com and others. “Because, really, it’s about learning tracks and tyres and just his development to be ready for Formula 1.”

Herta is not even close to the top 10.

With two rounds remaining in the championship, if Formula 2 races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, Herta is 19th in the Drivers’ standings with just 26 points. The American is fourth-last among the regular-season drivers.

It had Herta declaring that he wasn’t keen on another season in Formula 2.

“I think we’ll just have to wait and see,” he told F1-Insider.com of his future. “But I’m not interested in another year in Formula 2.”

But while that sparked headlines that he would not return to Formula 2 next season, the 26-year-old says no decision has been made about his future.

“I said ‘I don’t have an interest’,” Herta told Motorsport.com. “This year, I think if there was clear progression and whatnot, it would be more interesting to return, but there’s zero progression.

“I’ve been doing a lot more with the F1 team now as far as sim stuff. I just did a TPC [Testing of Previous Cars] day on Monday, which was very strong.

“On the F1 sim and the TPC stuff, the pace has been really strong, but for whatever reason, it’s just not translating to F2.”

Formula 2 aside, he also doesn’t know where he stands with Cadillac.

The team is expected to retain Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas for the F1 2027 championship, having signed multi-year contracts with both former F1 race winners.

Herta said: “I don’t have anything for next year at the moment, but we’re discussing, getting through that as far as what the opportunities are for me within the team.”

Asked whether he could return to IndyCar, Herta said his goal was still to join the Formula 1 grid and chasing that dream remains his priority.

More on Cadillac’s driver line-up

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“It all depends on what next year looks like,” he said.

“My focus is still on getting to F1, and I still think I have a chance of that in these next two years. But I don’t know exactly; I have to sit back and see what the plan is for Cadillac for me.

“And once I know that, then I can make more decisions on maybe if I’m in Formula 1, if I’m not.

“What does that look like in terms of, is it a reserve role? Is it still a test role? If that’s the case, what other series can I race in during that to stay busy?

“So, there’s a lot of just, like, nothing to say at the moment, unfortunately, until I have more solidified plans for next year – then I can build everything out around that.”

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