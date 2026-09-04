It was a challenging Friday at Monza for Cadillac-backed Colton Herta, who is now under FIA investigation.

The incident in question occurred as Herta’s third rookie FP1 outing of the season came to a premature end, the American forced to park his Cadillac for the session. That followed a big crash for Herta during the sole Formula 2 practice session.

Colton Herta under FIA investigation at Italian GP

Herta was fortunately okay after a big hit of the wall out of the second Lesmo. The incident happened during the F2 practice session at Monza.

But there was no time for Herta to dwell. He was soon in FP1 action for Cadillac.

There was to be further frustration for Herta, who was told to park the car. Cadillac picked up on “a suspected hydraulic issue.”

As marshals struggled to push the stricken car behind the barriers, the Virtual Safety Car was upgraded to red flags, as the remaining drivers returned to the garage.

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Herta was later summoned to see the FIA stewards over an alleged technical non-compliance regarding the Clutch Disengagement System [CDS].

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