The FIA has confirmed that four straight-mode zones will be in place at Monza for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Despite the circuit’s reputation as the so-called ‘Temple of Speed’, the number of active aero zones for Monza falls short of the F1 2026 record of five, shared by Albert Park and Spa.

FIA confirms four active aero zones for Italian Grand Prix at Monza

Active aero partially replaced the former DRS system under the new F1 2026 rules, allowing drivers to open and close their front and rear wings to suit different parts of each circuit.

Straight mode is deployed to help reduce drag on the straights, with cars returning to their normal configuration for maximum downforce through the corners.

The number of SM zones has varied depending on the layout of each circuit in 2026, with five in place in Australia and Belgium earlier this season.

Preview: Italian Grand Prix

Meanwhile, active aero was effectively banned for the Monaco Grand Prix in June due to the circuit’s tight and twisty nature.

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, an updated track map has revealed that four SM zones will be available at Monza.

The first will be located on the main straight, with SM available for a second time on the straight between Curva Grande and the second chicane.

The third SM zone will be on the straight between Lesmo 2 and the Ascari chicane, with the final active aero spot located on the following straight leading to Parabolica.

The detection point for the new-for-2026 overtake mode, which gives drivers a short-term boost of electrical power when within one second of the car ahead, will be situated just before Parabolica with the activation zone on the exit.

The Italian Grand Prix is set to pose a technical challenge for the teams in terms of energy management, with the long straights resulting in a lack of opportunities to harvest electrical power.

Toto Wolff, the team principal of world championship leader Mercedes, said: “Monza is an energy-poor track; you spend much of the lap asking everything from the power unit and don’t have many opportunities to charge the battery.

“With the current regulations, that creates compromises that will need to be managed carefully.

“It is an interesting challenge and one that will likely lead to an exciting weekend.”

Kimi Antonelli, the leader of the drivers’ standings and the only Italian on the current grid, will start from the back of the grid after Mercedes opted for a complete power unit change at his home race.

Amount of Straight Mode zones at each circuit in F1 2026:

Australia: 5

China: 4

Japan: 2

Miami: 3

Canada: 3

Monaco: 0

Barcelona: 4

Austria: 4

Britain: 4

Belgium: 5

Hungary: 4

Netherlands: 2

Italy: 4

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