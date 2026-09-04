Ferrari has brought more than just aerodynamic upgrades to its home race at Monza, with the team also using its second ADUO token to introduce an updated power unit at the Italian Grand Prix.

Ferrari has continued its aggressive development plan at Monza, where the team revealed four new parts for the SF-26. It was a tally matched only by Red Bull.

Ferrari introduces second ADUO power unit upgrade at Monza

Ferrari, seeking to reward its Tifosi with a home victory, has brought four new parts to the Monza circuit.

The team has revised the floor board of the SF-26, removed the rear brake duct winglet, shortened the mirror vertical stay and its connection to the sidepod, and also trimmed the side winglets on the slotted central winglet element.

According to the FIA submission document, it is “seen as a package, the primary aim of these modifications has been to adapt to Monza circuit peculiar characteristics and car aerodynamic efficiency requirements.

“All the steps have been targeting aerodynamic drag saving, coming along with downforce reduction as a natural consequence, but in a favourable ratio for this track. ”

Ferrari has also used its second ADUO token awarded after the first round of the FIA’s Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities findings.

Team principal Fred Vasseur revealed: “On the performance side, we are introducing an updated power unit as part of the development opportunities available under ADUO.

“It represents a step in the right direction and as we know this year is very much about marginal gains.”

Red Bull has also brought four new parts to the track, including changes to the RB22’s rear suspension to wheel bodywork gaitor, a revised bib edge profile and tailpipe bracket and also a new endplate vane.

Both the suspension and tailpipe changes are to improve the car’s reliability.

McLaren has focused on performance with its H-wing, its answer to Ferrari’s ‘Macarena’ rear wing, as well as a small modification to the floor furniture, “resulting in better flow conditioning and resultant improvement of aerodynamic performance of the floor as well as drag reduction.”

Mercedes, meanwhile, has removed the rear wing winglets to shed downforce at the low-downforce Monza circuit with the mirror stay also trimmed down.

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Racing Bulls has a new rear wing and exhaust tailpipe, while its main rival for fifth place in the constructors’ championship, Alpine, has a new front wing endplate and rear wing.

Behind them, Haas has revised its front floor with new side geometry and diffuser update. The VF-26 also features a new sidepod and coke-line, with a narrower roll-hoop and updated engine cover.

Williams has revised the FW48’s floor body, front wing and halo geometry as part of its upgrade plan, while Racing Bulls has a new rear wing and exhaust tailpipe.

At the back of the field, Cadillac has introduced an updated stay position with higher outboard attachment point as well as an addition of vane to inner trailing edge of outboard diffuser sidewall. Both updates are aimed at improving the car’s performance.

Audi is the only team which has not brought anything new to this event.

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