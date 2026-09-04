Alpine driver Pierre Gasly has been stripped of his third-place finish at the Monaco Grand Prix following successful appeals by the McLaren and Red Bull teams.

The news sees Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar reinstated to the podium.

Pierre Gasly stripped of Monaco Grand Prix result

Gasly originally finished third on the road in Monaco on June 7, but was demoted to seventh after a post-race time penalty was applied.

With a problem identified with the FOM-administered timing loops in the pit lane, Gasly – who, unlike a number of other drivers penalised for speeding, did not serve his penalty during the race – regained third following a successful Right of Review by the Alpine team.

Pierre Gasly vs Franco Colapinto: Alpine head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying records between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

McLaren and Red Bull went on to lodge appeals to the FIA’s International Court of Appeal, with a hearing taking place following last month’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, it has been announced that Gasly has lost his podium finish with Hadjar reinstated to third.

PlanetF1.com understands that Alpine is assessing all options in response to the verdict, with the team expected to issue a statement imminently.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Italian GP predictions: Antonelli disaster, McLaren surprise, civil war breaks out