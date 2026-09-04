Here are the complete F1 results from the second practice session (FP2) at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the 13th round of the F1 2026 season.

Mercedes driver George Russell set the pace in FP2 at the Italian Grand Prix, recording a fastest time of 1:22.559.

What are the F1 results from FP2 at the Italian Grand Prix?

That put Russell 0.120 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who was classified second.

Russell’s Mercedes teammate and F1 2026 championship leader Kimi Antonelli was third in FP2. The Italian will start his home race from the back of the grid on Sunday after the team opted to change his engine.

McLaren driver and reigning F2 world champion Lando Norris was classified fourth ahead of Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton in fifth.

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Oscar Piastri was sixth in the other McLaren with Arvid Lindblad seventh for the Racing Bulls team.

Oliver Bearman was eighth for Haas, with Max Verstappen forced to settle for ninth after a challenging session for Red Bull.

Yuki Tsunoda, who is competing for Racing Bulls this weekend in place of Verstappen’s stand-in teammate Liam Lawson, completed the top 10.

A full report from FP2 at the Italian Grand Prix is available at the bottom of this article.

Italian Grand Prix 2026: FP2 results

1 George Russell Mercedes 1:22.559

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.120

3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.141

4 Lando Norris McLaren +0.384

5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.457

6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.469

7 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +0.790

8 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.811

9 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.818

10 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +0.896

11 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.060

12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.101

13 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.173

14 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.214

15 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.217

16 Alexander Albon Williams +1.294

17 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.341

18 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.848

19 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.468

20 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.523

21 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.590

22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.694

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