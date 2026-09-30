Ralf Schumacher tears into Christian Horner over his Ferrari ‘dream’

Ralf Schumacher has blasted Christian Horner’s “embarrassing” claim that he would accept the “dream” job of leading Ferrari, even without ownership shares.

Horner has been out of Formula 1 for more than a year after he was let go by Red Bull in the wake of the 2025 British Grand Prix.

Ralf Schumacher criticises Christian Horner’s Ferrari comments

Since leaving the paddock, the former team principal has been linked with several teams, including Alpine and Aston Martin.

Horner has one criterion for his return, which is that he wants shares in the Formula 1 team that he joins.

He does, however, have one exception: Ferrari.

Speaking to The Times, the 52-year-old said: “At this stage in my life, there’s only one team for which I would accept non-participation in ownership.

“Would I consider Ferrari? I mean, Ferrari is the biggest brand in Formula 1. It’s the dream. And arguably, it’s the sleeping giant of Formula 1.”

But while Horner’s comments come as speculation about Fred Vasseur’s future with the team gathered momentum, Ferrari has publicly backed its team principal and insists it has “full confidence” in Vasseur’s leadership.

Schumacher reckons Horner offering his services, as the former F1 driver perceived the interview, is embarrassing for the former team boss.

“To curry favour like that, that’s embarrassing enough,” former F1 driver Schumacher told Sky Deutschland podcast Backstage Boxengasse.

“He constantly links himself to all kinds of teams.

“He more or less says himself: apparently I’m immediately a candidate to become team boss at any team as soon as a spot opens up somewhere.”

He added: “If he was actually interested or if there was interest from Ferrari, then you wouldn’t do it that way. Therefore, this is simply an indictment of poverty. I don’t understand it.

“It’s still funny, but also a shame. He was such a successful man and now he only tells stories like that.”

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Schumacher reckons should the time come that Ferrari does part ways with Vasseur, the team should turn to former McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl to replace the Frenchman.

It is not the first time that the German has backed compatriot Seidl for the Ferrari position.

“Andreas Seidl would be a great alternative for Ferrari in terms of character,” he said.

“Andreas is also someone whose character would be able to tell the two drivers how he imagines it. He would also pick the team up in a different way.

“He would be a good choice for Ferrari if Fred Vasseur is even up for discussion.”

The rumours about Vasseur’s future at Ferrari led to Ferrari holding a hastily-arranged press conference on Tuesday with Ferrari’s chief communication officer Maria Conti.

She insisted: “It is not just related to the story in The Times of Mr, Horner, but in general, there is a lot of speculation about Fred.

“We have confidence in Fred Vasseur and in his team, and we continue to do so. And the position is clear, but not just now. We already confirmed in the past.”

She reiterated: “I repeat that Ferrari position is clear and does not change. So if I’m here because I’m officially saying, I’ve not Benedetto [Vigna] and John [Elkann] with me, but I’m of course aligned with the top management and Ferrari has made its choices.

“So there is confidence in Fred Vasser and his team. Nothing has changed, and we continue to do so.

“That’s it.”

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