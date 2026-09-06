Ralf Schumacher issues injury update after jet-ski accident

Ralf Schumacher believes that his recovery should take up to another three months following a jet-ski accident.

The jet-ski capsized, with Schumacher suffering a dislocated shoulder and a small bone fracture. However, he is in the Monza paddock for the Italian Grand Prix, on Sky Germany duties, and stopped by on Sky F1 to discuss the injury and his recovery.

Ralf Schumacher recovering after jet-ski crash

The incident occurred when the jet-ski being driven by Schumacher, at low speed during a televised celebrity event, overturned.

Schumacher, and his passenger Stefan Raab, both fell into the water. Schumacher hauled the jet-ski back into the correct position and reboarded the machine.

Schumacher would undergo on-site medical treatment having suffered a dislocated shoulder, and also a small bone fracture. Surgery was required.

Schumacher is back in the Formula 1 paddock at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix, the six-time grand prix winner a key fixture of Sky Germany’s Formula 1 coverage.

With his right arm in a sling, Schumacher also appeared on Sky F1 for a chat, on a race weekend where Ferrari is celebrating Michael Schumacher, Ralf’s brother and the seven-time world champion, 20 years on from his final season with Ferrari.

Ralf was asked about his injury.

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“I was too stupid to use a jet-ski. That’s how it happened,” said Ralf.

“It was upside down. I tried to pull it back into the position. I ripped off my own arm, basically.”

Schumacher affirmed that he dislocated his shoulder and fractured a bone.

“Now I have three screws in there,” he said of the resulting surgery.

Fortunately, Schumacher gave an encouraging update as to his timeline to recovery.

“Should be fine in two months, three months,” he confirmed.

Ralf made 180 grand prix starts across his Formula 1 career, winning six grands prix.

Beginning his career in 1997 with Jordan, Ralf went on to join BMW-Williams in 1999, for what proved to be a six-year stint with the team.

Williams was the team with which Ralf claimed all six of his F1 career wins.

Ralf scored three further podium finishes upon joining Toyota. He raced with the Japanese manufacturer between 2005-2007. Ralf made his final start at the 2007 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Ralf did test with the newly-formed Force India team, but opted against joining for 2008. He also rejected the quartet of new 2010 teams, firmly bringing down the curtain on his F1 racing career.

Ralf has become a prominent figure in the world of Formula 1 punditry since his retirement from racing.

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