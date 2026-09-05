F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2026 Italian Grand Prix?

Who will start where for the 2026 Italian Grand Prix? Let’s take a look at the full F1 starting grid for Sunday’s race at Monza.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly will start the Italian Grand Prix from pole position.

F1 starting grid: Italian Grand Prix 2026

Gasly claimed the first pole position of his F1 career with a fine lap in qualifying on Saturday, six years after he claimed his first victory at the same circuit.

Mercedes driver George Russell will start alongside Gasly on the front row.

Charles Leclerc will start third for Ferrari after Oscar Piastri received a three-place grid penalty for impeding Liam Lawson’s Red Bull in Q2.

Piastri’s penalty also sees Lewis Hamilton move up to fourth, with Max Verstappen rising to fifth.

Pierre Gasly vs Franco Colapinto: Alpine head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying records between teammates

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Oscar Piastri will now start sixth, ahead of Gasly’s Alpine teammate Franco Colapinto.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris will start eighth, with Arvid Lindblad and Gabriel Bortoleto completing the top 10 for Racing Bulls and Alpine respectively.

Further back, Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), Alex Albon (Williams) and Liam Lawson (Red Bull) have all taken engine penalties at this event.

They will start from 20th, 21st and 22nd respectively.

F1 starting grid: Italian Grand Prix 2026

1 Pierre Gasly Alpine

2 George Russell Mercedes

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari

4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull

6 Oscar Piastri McLaren

7 Franco Colapinto Alpine

8 Lando Norris McLaren

9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls

10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi

11 Oliver Bearman Haas

12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi

13 Carlos Sainz Williams

14 Esteban Ocon Haas

15 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls

16 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac

17 Sergio Perez Cadillac

18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin

20 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

21 Alex Albon Williams

22 Liam Lawson Red Bull

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