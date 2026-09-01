Ferrari has revealed its Michael Schumacher tribute livery for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, 30 years after his debut season with the team.

Schumacher has cemented himself among Ferrari legend for five consecutive World Championship doubles as a Scuderia driver between 1996 and 2006, with the team honouring him with its colours at Monza.

Ferrari reveals special Michael Schumacher Italian GP tribute livery

Having teased the announcement with several social media posts over recent days, including through referencing his work ethic, success and overall place in the history of Ferrari, the Scuderia will race in colours inspired by the F310, Ferrari’s 1996 machine.

A deeper red is complemented by the seven stars worn on Schumacher’s later helmets, honouring his seven overall Drivers’ titles, to be carried on the nosecone.

Special one-off race suits have already been revealed for current drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, and the livery has been revealed via Ferrari’s social media channels.

The SF-26: Monza edition ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PlBj40zZCw — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) September 1, 2026

Schumacher’s personal ‘MS’ logo motif is also placed on the car, with the white and blue of Ferrari’s title sponsors having been removed for the weekend.

Schumacher took 72 of his 91 career victories as a Ferrari driver, with a then-unprecedented period of success making him the sport’s outright most successful driver upon his retirement in 2012.

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Since then, only Hamilton has matched or surpassed a portion of those records, with those being the only drivers in Formula 1 history to have recorded seven Drivers’ Championships.

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