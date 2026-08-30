Ferrari-backed Rafael Camara featured in a Haas private test at Portimão, as rumours swirl over the Formula 2 title contender’s F1 2027 prospects.

Camara was joined by Haas reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa, and Leonardo Fornaroli, who is also rumoured to be in contention for an F1 2027, at this test.

Rafael Camara tests with Haas

Camara, the reigning Formula 3 champion, has boosted his hopes of going back-to-back over recent Formula 2 rounds.

The Ferrari Driver Academy racer won the feature race at Spa and claimed a podium in the Hungary feature. He has reduced his deficit to Red Bull’s F2 Championship leader Nikola Tsolov to 22 points.

Ahead of F2 returning to action at Monza next weekend, Camara headed to Portimão to feature in a Haas Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) run.

Over the three days, Camara, Hirakawa, and Fornaroli sampled the Haas VF-25, used by the team during the 2025 season.

As the F1 2027 puzzle pieces continue to fall into place, Haas represents one of the potential remaining openings on next season’s grid.

With Ferrari’s line-up stable, Oliver Bearman looks set to continue at Haas in F1 2027. The future of his teammate Esteban Ocon remains uncertain, the grand prix winner having largely struggled to ignite his Haas career.

Ocon does, however, provide proven, successful, F1 experience.

Camara is not the only potential threat. Fornaroli is also considered to be in the mix for an F1 2027 drive.

Camara succeeded Fornaroli at Invicta Racing, after the Italian won the F3 and F2 titles in back-to-back campaigns.

Fornaroli, the current McLaren reserve, was recently described to PlanetF1.com as a “hidden gem” by his former Invicta F2 boss, James Robinson.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has stated his belief that Fornaroli is deserving of a place on the F1 2026 grid.

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Ahead of the Haas TPC test, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur discussed the backing which Ferrari provides Camara with. Camara joined the Ferrari junior setup in 2021.

“We are supporting Rafa massively,” Vasseur told PlanetF1.com and others.

“It’s not just about financial support. We did the financial support, but we did a lot of TPC this year with him. The cost of this is much, much, much, much higher than the support, and in order to prepare him in the best position for the test [with Haas] and for the next season.”

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