Lando Norris confirmed that there was “some interest” from rival teams before he signed a new contract with McLaren.

For Norris, rival attention did little to sway his outlook on his Formula 1 future. Norris had no intention of leaving McLaren, making this extended deal “one of the easiest decisions” he has made as a Formula 1 driver.

Lando Norris has eyes for only McLaren

Fresh off back-to-back wins in Budapest and Zandvoort, Norris, the reigning world champion, signed an extended McLaren deal, running through to the end of 2030, with a multi-year option beyond.

Having reduced his deficit to championship leader Kimi Antonelli to 83 points, Norris is emerging as perhaps the Italian’s biggest threat in the title race, as Norris bids to defend his crown.

Meanwhile, the latest F1 ‘silly season’ is in full swing and Norris has admitted that rivals had him on the radar. He was never tempted.

“There was some interest from elsewhere,” Norris told BBC Sport, “but I don’t want to go anywhere. I don’t want to be with another team. I don’t want to spend time with other people.

“That’s why it really was probably one of the easiest decisions I’ve made since being in Formula 1.”

After three title wins in two years for McLaren, the papaya team faced a major challenge to retain top spot as the new regulations arrived for F1 2026.

Team boss Andrea Stella recently admitted that McLaren paid a “heavy price” for ensuring its 2025 title double, as the team started out in F1 2026 with reliability issues, and off the leading pace then set by Mercedes.

But that did not make Norris question his McLaren commitment.

The Brit is now spearheading McLaren’s recovery mission in the much-improved MCL40.

“This beginning of the year is the perfect example of what doesn’t make me turn my head the other way or anything,” Norris claimed.

“In fact, it’s more the opposite. It makes me want to stick with the people that I am with because I believe we can fight back through all circumstances. And I enjoy the fight in some ways just as much as I enjoy the experience of being on top.

“People get too hung up sometimes on saying, ‘Is it the right place?’ I believe it is, but even if it wasn’t, the fact that I can just say I’m a driver for McLaren and I race for McLaren, that makes me happy enough.”

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Norris, reacting to his new McLaren deal, said that “to get McLaren back to the front and to win championships” was his goal when he debuted in 2019, as an academy graduate.

Both milestones have already been achieved, but, “we want more, we want to keep on winning, and we know as a team that we’re capable of achieving it.

“I can’t wait to get back in the car in Monza and I’m very excited about what the future holds for us, both over the rest of this season and in the coming years.”

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