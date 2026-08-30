Mick Schumacher said he does not need “to look around” in a fresh update on his future in IndyCar.

The former Haas F1 driver recently declared that he is staying in IndyCar for 2027, and has reiterated this stance as the rumour mill continues to swirl over his destination for 2027. Schumacher believes that he would be in a better position to hit the ground running race to race in a second IndyCar campaign.

Mick Schumacher set on IndyCar 2027 stay

Following a two-year stint with Alpine’s Hypercar programme in the World Endurance Championship, Schumacher made the move to IndyCar for 2026. He linked up with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing [RLL] for his rookie campaign.

With a best result thus far of P8, Schumacher’s future has become a major talking point, with the German making it clear that he intends to remain an IndyCar driver.

Schumacher’s latest update reaffirmed his continuation in IndyCar, though left a question mark over his destination.

“I don’t have to look around. I know where I’m going to be,” he told Motorsport.com regarding his IndyCar future.

“It’s still the same [situation]. Just continuing on those discussions and the plan is for sure to stay here [in IndyCar].”

Schumacher gave a simple “no” to the Indy Star when asked if he could reveal yet where he will be in 2027.

What Schumacher did clarify was that in his second IndyCar season, he would expect a shorter learning curve to get up to speed at each track visited.

Schumacher is still in the mix to finish as best IndyCar rookie in 2026. Former Red Bull junior Dennis Hauger, the 2021 Formula 3 champion, currently holds that distinction, 34 points ahead of Schumacher.

“Having been pretty much the only driver that has never seen a lot of these tracks, I’m sure it’s going to be a lot easier for me to come back and just set up in the right tempo in the right places initially and right away,” Schumacher predicted looking ahead to 2027.

“I think, let’s say, that the improvement line throughout the weekend will be a lot shorter next year, I would hope.”

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He added: “There are places this year that I’ve never even been before. Barber being one of those, notably one of the more difficult tracks to go to. Portland is another one. Mid-Ohio was one of the ones we didn’t test.

“So we had a couple of tracks out there that I was experiencing for the first time, and I’m sure that next year that will be something that will be cut short. I know where I’m going, and I know where left and right goes, especially on tracks that are rather blind. I’m sure it’s going to be a lot easier.”

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