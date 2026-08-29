Reigning F1 world champion Lando Norris has signed a new contract to stay with McLaren until at least the end of the 2030 F1 season.

Norris’s previous McLaren deal, signed at the start of 2024, was due to expire at the end of the 2028 season.

Lando Norris signs new McLaren contract

The news of his new deal comes a week after Max Verstappen, the four-time world champion, committed his future to Red Bull until the end of 2030.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com on Saturday, McLaren confirmed that Norris’s new deal contains ‘a multi-year option’ for the partnership between team and driver to continue beyond the 2030 campaign.

Norris said: “McLaren is my home and I’m very pleased to be signing a new contract to keep me with the team until at least 2030.

“When I started this journey nine years ago, I was clear about the goals I wanted to achieve: to get McLaren back to the front and to win Championships.

“We’ve achieved that goal, but we want more, we want to keep on winning, and we know as a team that we’re capable of achieving it.

“I can’t wait to get back in the car in Monza and I’m very excited about what the future holds for us, both over the rest of this season and in the coming years.”

Andrea Stella, the McLaren team principal, added: “Lando has been an integral part of McLaren’s journey and success over the last nine years, and we are delighted to continue our partnership with him through to at least 2030.

“He is an exceptional driver, someone who combines outstanding natural speed with maturity, consistency and a strong commitment to McLaren, but above all, he is a special human being who is valued by everyone in the team.

“Since joining McLaren as part of our junior programme, he has grown with us and played a central role in bringing the team back to the front of Formula 1.

“This extension gives us important continuity and reinforces our confidence in the direction we are taking together.

“With him and Oscar, we know we can count not only on one of the strongest partnerships but also on one of the most united and close-knit teams in Formula 1.”

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Zak Brown, the McLaren chief executive, added: “I’m incredibly pleased to be signing a new contract with Lando, extending his commitment with McLaren until at least 2030.

“His journey with the team is a fantastic example of our commitment to identifying, developing and supporting world-class talent, and his achievements speak for themselves.

“Together with Andrea, Oscar and the wider team, Lando has helped drive McLaren into a new papaya era of success, helping us go from the back of the grid, to double consecutive Constructors’ titles in 2024 and 2025 and our first Drivers’ Championship in 17 years.

“We are extremely excited about what lies ahead and remain fully focused on continuing to compete for wins and Championships.”

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